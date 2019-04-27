Blake Cashman NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Squares up ball-carriers in space and is able to drive through contact.

—Competitive toughness and energy stand out on film, particularly when dealing with contact in limited space.

—Solid recognition when zone-dropping to use body as redirect tool while keeping eyes on the QB.

—Try-hard attitude that wins when others take plays off.

WEAKNESSES



—Wasn't a starter until his senior season and has limited experience.

—Underwent multiple shoulder surgeries; didn't play in Minnesota's bowl game as injury precaution to prep for NFL.

—Easily swallowed up when he doesn't have time to prep a move against second-level blockers.

—Waits for plays to develop in front of him but won't have enough athleticism to get away with that playing style in the NFL.

OVERALL



Blake Cashman is the type of player who becomes a fan favorite in the NFL because he always plays all-out. His instincts, however, seem borderline hesitant and force him to do even more work to catch up. Against NFL talent and with his athletic profile, he'll have to find a way to merge his on-field energy with the necessary click-and-close play speed to be successful long term.

GRADE: 5.80 (ROUNDS 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ramik Wilson