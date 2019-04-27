Cameron Smith NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Has above-average instincts that keep him near the action.

—Four-year player for Trojans with more than 75 tackles per season.

—NFL-ready frame with long arms and ability to carry anywhere between 230-245 pounds comfortably; reworked his body to be more agile and improve his range.

—Point-of-attack physicality is no concern.

WEAKNESSES



—Will be exposed to edges vs. backs in man coverage.

—Relies on instincts/size and has to refine technique to shed blockers in between tackles.

—Avoids imminent contact and will take himself out of solid positioning.

—Fairly limited positional versatility in NFL.

OVERALL



Cameron Smith is an experienced player with NFL-caliber instincts and hustle. He dropped significant weight before January's Senior Bowl and will have to prove he can run in coverage with skill players at the next level. He's a solid depth player and core special teamer as a rookie.

GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 3-4 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Mason Foster