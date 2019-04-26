Germaine Pratt NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

STRENGTHS



—Explosive linebacker with ideal size and upside who started his college career as a free safety.

—One of the best coverage linebackers in the class, and does so at 240 pounds

—Has excellent sideline-to-sideline range and the speed to win in pursuit.

—Hits like a ton of bricks; comes in hot and closes with good leg bend and drive.

—Produced in all three areas defensively (tackles, sacks, interceptions) in his career.

—Comfortable in man or zone coverage; will go out in the slot and lock up tight ends; drops into clean, pretty zones.

WEAKNESSES



—Shoulder surgery in 2016 caused him to redshirt; ankle injury ended 2018 season early.

—One-year starter with limited production.

—Struggles to free himself from blocks; needs to be taught hand fighting and stack technique.

—Can play too tall at times, especially when shooting gaps.

—Can be caught thinking and not reacting, which is somewhat expected for a player new to the position.

OVERALL



Pratt might need some time to develop, but you can get him on the field right away thanks to his coverage ability and range. He has a ways to go against the run, but his enthusiasm for playing football and hitting ball-carriers is contagious. He looks like a future starter.

GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Danny Trevathan