Caleb Wilson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Speedy tight end who can blow past coverage and get down the field on vertical routes.

—Can line up inline or in the slot with good production up the seam and in space.

—Tore up the track at the combine with a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at 6'4" and 240 pounds.

—Exciting developmental potential if he can add strength. His natural athleticism is easy to see, and he's still new to the position.

—Offers good yards-after-catch production and potential.

WEAKNESSES

—Was a redshirt reserve tight end at USC out of high school after originally committing to Old Dominion as a quarterback. Left USC after one year when his father, Chris Wilson, went to UCLA. His 2017 season ended because of injury. All this adds up to not much film for Wilson at tight end.

—Small-framed and his light body needs to add bulk and strength.

—Stiff mover who doesn't shake defenders at the top of his route stem. Robotic mover.

—Doesn't fight for or attack the ball in the air. Will make some easy catches but not much more, and even those look labored.

—Offers next to nothing as a blocker because of a lack of power.

OVERALL

Caleb Wilson was very fast at the combine, which caused many evaluators to take second looks at his tape. The issues at UCLA are related to his lack of natural catching skills, play strength and his limitations as a blocker. NFL teams who are willing to let him play in space and develop could have a nice Day 3 target.

GRADE: 5.35 (ROUND 6 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jacob Tamme