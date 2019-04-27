Kaden Smith NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—All-around tight end coming out of Stanford scheme that required him to be a run-blocker and utilize a big route tree.

—Big frame (6'5", 255 pounds) allows him to win on 50-50 receptions and work as a post-up tight end in close quarters or the red zone. Can be a safety valve between the hashes.

—Routes are mean; has physicality to run off defenders and will put a body on anyone who tries to impede his progress.

—Smart, aware player who rarely makes mistakes in the route or blocking game.

—Has the experience and football IQ to be at least a contributor from day one.

WEAKNESSES

—Turned in a 4.92-second 40-yard dash at the combine to go with a subpar 108-inch broad jump and only 15 bench reps of 225 pounds. For a tight end of his size, these are alarming numbers.

—Missed last three games of the season because of a foot injury.

—Play strength isn't always great, especially at the point of attack in the blocking game. Can get rocked onto his heels by strong linebackers.

—Stiff and robotic; doesn't have much juice in his hips or feet.

—Doesn't have the athleticism to work outside the formation regularly; limited scheme fit and might top out as a No. 2 tight end.

OVERALL

Kaden Smith comes from a tight end factory at Stanford but lacks the athleticism of some of his predecessors. He's a robotic route-runner with average to below-average speed and burst. That could limit his ability to get open against NFL coverage, which is why he's a projected contributor and not a starter for every scheme.

GRADE: 5.65 (ROUND 5 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Richard Rodgers