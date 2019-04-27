Isaac Nauta NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

David Stephenson/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Plays fast with good quickness and burst out of his stance; able to separate from coverage with routes and athleticism.

—Strong, sure-handed tight end who doesn't mind working in traffic and can make tough, contested grabs.

—Crafty route-runner who uses quick footwork, agile hips and smart subtleties to get open.

—Excellent field awareness to find openings in zone coverage; makes himself a big target when working back to the quarterback.

—Has grip strength to lock onto a defender on the edge and move them out of the play in the run game.

WEAKNESSES

—Poor performance at NFL Scouting Combine with 4.91-second 40-yard dash, 28-inch vertical jump and 7.45-second three-cone drill.

—'Tweener size at 6'3", 244 pounds, and doesn't have an in-line tight end profile; might be a fit only as a move or H-back tight end.

—Doesn't give much after the catch due to poor speed and legs that look stiff.

—Ran a lot of option routes in college and may need to adjust to the idea of a defined route tree.

—Size and poor athletic testing will hurt Nauta on draft weekend.

OVERALL

Isaac Nauta's tape is good and there is exciting potential to his game, but teams have to be concerned about his frame and athleticism. Small tight ends generally need to be athletic and fast, and Nauta's combine didn't help. If given a shot, though, he should become a starting tight end.

GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Reed