Foster Moreau NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Leader awarded the highly valued No. 18 jersey at LSU; coaches rave about his character and locker room importance.

—Worked hard to improve drops from 2017 and put just one ball on the ground as a senior despite catching 22 passes in an offense that doesn't utilize the tight end often.

—Good all-around athlete who ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at 6'4", 253 pounds while also jumping 36.5 inches on the vertical and benching 22 times.

—Elite blocker in the run game; tough, smart with clean angles and good hand and body positioning. Doesn't let defensive ends rock him back or gain ground. Fantastic at scooping linebackers in the run game and moving them.

—Looks for daylight after the catch and picks up yards using speed, vision and strength. Has a mean stiff-arm.

WEAKNESSES

—Struggled to find the end zone with only six career touchdowns.

—Doesn't sync well in and out of breaks in his route tree and can be straight-line stiff.

—Limited separation skills means he's catching almost everything in traffic, which could also be a scheme issue.

—Not a chain-mover at tight end and tends to do most of his work underneath.

—Doesn't get off the field well as a jump-ball or 50-50 pass player.

OVERALL

Foster Moreau is one of our favorite all-around prospects and people in the 2019 draft class. He's tough as nails as a blocker and runner, with added upside as a receiver over the middle. If he finds himself in a scheme that values throwing to the tight end as well as blocking in the run game, Moreau will be a middle-round steal.

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: George Kittle