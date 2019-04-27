Olabisi Johnson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Productive receiver at Colorado State despite having Preston Williams and Michael Gallup as teammates.

—Special teams player with returner experience.

—Short-area quickness to be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

—Savvy route-runner who knows how to set up cornerbacks in man coverage with jukes and subtle movements.

—Tough runner whom coaches love because of team-first mentality.

WEAKNESSES

—Average size (6'0", 204 lbs) and average speed (4.51 40).

—Struggled to create off the line of scrimmage and doesn't maintain speed well through his routes.

—Used as a vertical target at CSU but struggled to track ball in stride.

—JAG (just a guy) who doesn't pop off the tape with any juice or ability to make chunk plays.

OVERALL



Olabisi Johnson lacks an elite trait to boost his stock, as he has average size, speed and athleticism. Even though he was used primarily as an outside receiver, his lack of speed will hurt him there. His best asset may be his abilities on special teams.

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ty Montgomery