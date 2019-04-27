Olabisi Johnson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

FORT COLLINS, CO - OCTOBER 13: Olabisi Johnson #81 of the Colorado State Rams makes a reception past Bijon Parker #4 of the New Mexico Lobos during the second half on October 13, 2018 in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Productive receiver at Colorado State despite having Preston Williams and Michael Gallup as teammates.

—Special teams player with returner experience.

—Short-area quickness to be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

—Savvy route-runner who knows how to set up cornerbacks in man coverage with jukes and subtle movements.

—Tough runner whom coaches love because of team-first mentality. 

         

WEAKNESSES

—Average size (6'0", 204 lbs) and average speed (4.51 40).

—Struggled to create off the line of scrimmage and doesn't maintain speed well through his routes.

—Used as a vertical target at CSU but struggled to track ball in stride.

—JAG (just a guy) who doesn't pop off the tape with any juice or ability to make chunk plays.

          

OVERALL

Olabisi Johnson lacks an elite trait to boost his stock, as he has average size, speed and athleticism. Even though he was used primarily as an outside receiver, his lack of speed will hurt him there. His best asset may be his abilities on special teams.  

               

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ty Montgomery

Related

    Mike Tomlin on Bell, AB Leaving: 'There's Been a Cleansing'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike Tomlin on Bell, AB Leaving: 'There's Been a Cleansing'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dillon Mitchell: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Dillon Mitchell: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Vikings Draft Texas CB Kris Boyd in 7th Round

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Vikings Draft Texas CB Kris Boyd in 7th Round

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report