Dillon Mitchell NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—His athleticism leads to major yards after the catch when he pulls in receptions on underneath and short routes.

—Lateral quickness makes him a threat underneath and on intermediate routes, where he can create space to get open.

—Fluid hips and feet in limited route tree allow him a lot of clean breaks and transitions.

—Slippery at the top of his route stem.

—Go-to receiver in a highly productive Oregon offense.

WEAKNESSES

—Limited burst out of breaks when asked to make long, explosive runs.

—Struggles to release against physical corners because of smaller size (6'1", 197 lbs) and lack of play strength.

—Lacks ability to track the ball in the air efficiently and doesn't come across as a deep threat.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL



Dillon Mitchell played both outside receiver and in the slot at Oregon. He'll likely transition to a slot receiver full time in the NFL. He has some great after-the-catch ability but has struggled to locate the ball on the outside and against physical corners. In the right situation, he will do damage as an underneath target who isn't afraid to go over the middle.

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepard