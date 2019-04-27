Dillon Mitchell NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Dillon Mitchell #13 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—His athleticism leads to major yards after the catch when he pulls in receptions on underneath and short routes.

—Lateral quickness makes him a threat underneath and on intermediate routes, where he can create space to get open.

—Fluid hips and feet in limited route tree allow him a lot of clean breaks and transitions.

—Slippery at the top of his route stem.

—Go-to receiver in a highly productive Oregon offense.

          

WEAKNESSES

—Limited burst out of breaks when asked to make long, explosive runs.

—Struggles to release against physical corners because of smaller size (6'1", 197 lbs) and lack of play strength.

—Lacks ability to track the ball in the air efficiently and doesn't come across as a deep threat.

OVERALL

Dillon Mitchell played both outside receiver and in the slot at Oregon. He'll likely transition to a slot receiver full time in the NFL. He has some great after-the-catch ability but has struggled to locate the ball on the outside and against physical corners. In the right situation, he will do damage as an underneath target who isn't afraid to go over the middle.

                

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepard

