Gary Jennings Jr. NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Uses his body to shield defenders and keep them on his back hip; savvy, smart route-runner.

—Fast enough to work the seam and stretch defenses.

—Special teams player with good size (6'1", 214 lbs) and speed (4.42 40), and a team-first attitude.

—Can turn a short catch into a big gain with good open-field speed and athleticism to make defenders miss.

—Strong body to run off and shield defenders from the ball.

WEAKNESSES



—Lacks lateral quickness at the line of scrimmage and is more straight-line fast.

—Robotic in routes and gives away his breaks and transitions.

—Gets jammed up on the outside and must work on cleaner releases.

—Gets lost in the red zone (one touchdown his junior year)

OVERALL



Gary Jennings has the physical traits to play outside receiver, but he's struggled to get off press coverage and create separation on the outside. Jennings will be most effective in the slot, where he can use his body and strong hands over the middle. While his 40 time was impressive at the combine, he hasn't shown that speed on the field.

GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Amara Darboh