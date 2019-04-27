Darius Slayton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton (81) flies out of bound on a hit from Arkansas defensive back Santos Ramirez (9) at the end of a pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Easy-moving vertical threat with elite straight-line speed.

—Adequate stalk blocker who isn't afraid to get physical in the run game.

—Creates good separation with speed and quick routes that break back to the quarterback.

—Makes some great "above the rim" grabs and shows off his vertical skills and big catch radius.

           

WEAKNESSES

—Catches with his body, which leads to too many drops; that's why teams may value him best as a deep threat.

—Limited route-tree experience. Too many screens, fly routes and schemed touches.

—Not much wiggle to his game after the catch despite speed.

—Alabama played him at the line of scrimmage and stopped him, which raises concerns about his ability to transition to the pros.

OVERALL

Darius Slayton is limited, but he can beat his defender off the line. He can get vertical and up the field, and that will always have a place in the NFL. His willingness to block and play physically make him a strong candidate to excel on special teams.

            

GRADE: 5.85 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Will Fuller V

