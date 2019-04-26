Jalen Hurd NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Wide receiver Jalen Hurd #5 of the Baylor Bears tries to get past defensive back Jah'Shawn Johnson #7 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the game on November 24, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
John Weast/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Runs with power and agility after the catch and uses his athletic traits to punish tacklers.

—Catches the ball surprisingly well with his hands for a player who spent three years at running back.

—His size (6'5", 226 lbs) and athleticism make it difficult for defensive backs to get their hands on him.

—Creates mismatches with personnel groupings because he can play multiple positions.

—Still developing as a receiver and has good positional upside.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Limited in route running but showed much more promise than expected.

—Heavy feet in and out of breaks and is too slow to create separation.

—For a tall receiver, he doesn't win when asked to high-point the ball.

—Not the vertical threat you would like to see out of a 6'5" target with speed.

—Durability is an issue, and teams must pay close attention to his history of concussions.

OVERALL

Jalen Hurd will enter the draft as a receiver but may be used as more of an offensive weapon, much like he was at Baylor. He initially transferred from Tennessee to play more receiver but also saw a lot of time at running back. His potential at receiver is there, but his route-running struggles are just as real. Hurd may not contribute early in his career but could be a draft-and-stash option.

            

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Evan Engram

