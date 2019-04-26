Miles Boykin NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

STRENGTHS



—The height (6'4"), weight (220 lbs) and speed (4.42 40) for awesome developmental potential.

—Bailed out many Notre Dame quarterbacks with his midair twists and turns to make the catch. Big, strong hands at 9⅞".

—Snags the ball with late punch and arm extension to keep defenders honest in coverage.

—Blocks like a move tight end and is built like one, too.

—Is only scratching the surface of what he can become.

WEAKNESSES



—Struggles to find windows against zone coverage.

—Lacks change-of-direction ability, both in routes and with the ball in his hands.

—Play speed looks slower than 4.42.

OVERALL



Miles Boykin might be the first-ever Notre Dame player who didn't get enough attention. The acrobatic body movements to make circus-style catches are evident in almost every game. While he burned up the track at the combine, he looks slower on tape, and struggles in and out of breaks. His ability to make catches in traffic may have teams overlooking his change-of-direction drawbacks.

GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Alshon Jeffery