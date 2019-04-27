Kelvin Harmon NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—A productive three-year player with good football IQ, solid route-running skills and a body type that allows him to beat up defensive backs and win often on 50-50 balls.

—Loves the middle of the field and doesn't shy from safeties or linebackers on crossing routes. Can handle traffic and press coverage with his 6'2", 221-pound size.

—Good body control when tracking the ball in the air. Can adjust his hips and time his attack well.

—Willing to mix it up as a stalk blocker in the run game. Gets downfield and will lock up defensive backs.

—Natural pass-catcher who looks the ball in cleanly and has the catch radius to attack the ball away from his frame.

—Has a good body for the NFL with a high-cut frame and athletic leaping skills to match long arms (32½").

WEAKNESSES



—Questionable deep speed; struggles to pull away vertically and can allow cornerbacks to close the gap too easily on breaking routes. Timed at 4.6 seconds in the 40.

—Makes too many plays leaping for the ball when he could stay planted and look to pick up yards after the catch.

—Lacks the acceleration to extend his range as a route-runner. Needs an accurate quarterback and doesn't bail out his passer with speed to run to poorly thrown balls.

—Limited after the catch because of hip tightness and a lack of speed.

—Leaves the door open too often for defenders to gain ground. Has to learn to work back to the ball more effectively instead of timing a jump or trying to outreach corners for the ball.

OVERALL



Kelvin Harmon is a big-bodied receiver with good route-running and contested-catch traits. What he lacks in sheer speed and athleticism can be made up for with instincts and timing. His biggest obstacle is proving he can separate against pro coverage, which is why he falls down the board. If Harmon can land with an accurate quarterback in an offense that values slants and comeback routes, he can have a long, successful NFL career.

GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Golladay