Europa League 2019: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Round-of-16 Leg 1 Results

Arsenal collapsed at Rennes in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, losing their first-leg match 3-1 in the last 16.

The Gunners took the lead, but the Ligue 1 side fought back to earn a significant advantage as the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Slavia Prague collected a 2-2 draw on the road, stunning La Liga outfit Sevilla.

However, there was better news for Spanish sides as Villarreal won 3-1 at Zenit St. Petersburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan played out a goalless draw during their first leg in Germany.

Chelsea play Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge during Thursday evening's schedule

Thursday Results and Fixtures

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Inter Milan

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Benfica

Sevilla 2-2 Slavia Prague

Rennes 3-1 Arsenal

Zenit St. Petersburg 1-3 Villarreal

Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kiev

Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Valencia vs. Krasnodar

Thursday Recap

It started well for the Gunners during their trip to Rennes, but the night turned sour as they were reduced to 10 men.

Alex Iwobi's cross beat goalkeeper Tomas Koubek and the visitors were in control after only three minutes.

However, the first half ended badly for the Premier League giants. Sokratis Papastathopoulos received his marching orders for a second yellow four minutes before the interval, and the hosts immediately capitalised with an equaliser from Benjamin Bourigeaud.

The Gunners could not move through the gears after losing a man, and Nacho Monreal scored an own goal to provide Rennes the lead after 65 minutes.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery made changes, substituting the disappointing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Rennes punished their opponents with a third from Ismaila Sarr with two minutes to spare.

A frantic first half saw four goals hit the back of the net as Sevilla drew 2-2 with Prague.

Wissam Ben Yedder's excellent form continued when he broke the deadlock in the opening minute, but Miroslav Stoch stunned Sevilla fans with an equaliser after 25 minutes.

Sevilla only had to wait three minutes before reclaiming the lead when Munir El Haddadi volleyed home to make it 2-1. However, Alex Kral's effort six minutes before half-time gave the visitors a vital share of the spoils.

Villarreal put one foot in the next round after a resounding 3-1 away win at Zenit. Vicente Iborra glanced home to give the La Liga side the lead after 33 minutes, but Sardar Azmoun tapped home to make it 1-1 moments later.

The second half belonged to the Yellow Submarine, scoring twice to take control of the tie. Goals from Gerard Moreno and Manu Morlanes made it a successful night for the travelling party.

Benfica failed to make an impression in Zagreb, losing 1-0 thanks to Bruno Petkovic's first-half penalty.