N'Keal Harry NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Ideal No. 1 wide receiver build at 6'2" and a rocked-up 228 pounds with long arms, long legs and broad shoulders.

—Owns the 50-50 ball with some Randy Moss-type plays on tape; elevates from the field flawlessly and has a great ability to adjust and track the ball in the air.

—Uses his length and leaping ability to make big plays in the red zone and on the boundary when going up to attack the ball.

—Knows how to separate with his body and route-running ability; running a 4.53 at the scouting combine was a major win for him.

—Yards-after-catch master who's physical running with the ball in his hands; looks to pick up extra yardage and doesn't go down easily.

—Big enough to beat press coverage off the line of scrimmage; has some Michael Thomas-like confidence and play style at the line when corners try to walk up on him.

—Loves football and plays with a dog mentality; will stalk block and get physical in the run game; not afraid to take on tacklers.

WEAKNESSES



—Isn't exceptionally fast and can struggle at times to separate with speed.

—Allows coverage to hang too close and relies on back-shoulder and contested catches too often.

—Can struggle at times to sink his hips and play with good lower-body flexibility in his route tree.

—Will be typecast as a possession receiver due to lack of top-end speed.

OVERALL



Evaluators who are obsessed with speed and deep separation will not like N'Keal Harry's skill set, but those who value contested catches, physical play and a genuine love of the game will be on his side. Harry can dominate on 50-50 balls and breaking routes, and in the right system, he could be an immediate No. 1 wide receiver with Pro Bowl potential.

GRADE: 7.00 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Michael Thomas