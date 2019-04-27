Travis Homer NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Miami running back Travis Homer (24) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against FIU, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Showed off top-end speed (4.48 seconds) at the NFL combine and throughout the last two seasons at Miami; excellent chunk-play runner who finds openings on the outside and has the speed to make defenses pay.

—For a smaller back, he seeks and plays through hits. Has no shyness about running through contact
and shows good ability to bounce off and maintain his rushing lane.

—Has a nice jab step that lets him set up moves; dynamic runner when working to the corner.

—Is not afraid of pass protection; will step up and put a hat on a blitzer.

                

NEGATIVES:

—Below-average NFL build at only 201 pounds.

—Play strength was uninspiring; won't break tackles and is too easily wrapped up at the point of impact.

—Agility is average. Doesn't shake defenders in tight spaces and has trouble making smooth, quick cuts.

—Fumbles are a major concern throughout his time as a starter.

—Vision can be hit-or-miss; will see cuts he can reach on the outside but too easily misses inside cutbacks.

                 

OVERALL:

Homer is an excellent outside runner who can set up shifty moves and then explode with home run speed. Where he struggles is between the tackles. He's not afraid of contact, but his fumbling issues will give teams major pause when asking him to do more than run outside.

                     

GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ameer Abdullah

