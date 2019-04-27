Mike Weber NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Mike Weber NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' PickApril 27, 2019
STRENGTHS
—A reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield with soft hands and skilled routes.
—Solid frame with low center of gravity allows him to bounce off tacklers.
—Has enough speed to pull away from defenders; can accelerate to reach the edge and run past tacklers.
—Instincts, vision, patience and balance are all very good and underrated qualities of his game.
—Doesn't go down on first contact and will look to break tackles, fall forward and keep the run going.
WEAKNESSES
—Inconsistent production after his freshman season; lost carries to J.K. Dobbins.
—One-move back without the ability to set up tacklers with his feet or hips.
—Runs look tight at times; won't beat a tackler with hip looseness or quick cuts.
—Straight-line fast with average agility in and out of cuts.
—Couldn't hold onto the starting job at Ohio State and has a history of getting banged up.
OVERALL
Mike Weber looked like a future starting running back after his freshman season, but the following two years were disappointing as he struggled to stay on the field or take over the RB1 job. Still, he projects as a solid NFL running back who has the speed, vision and hands to at least contribute early on if not become an outright starter in the right scheme.
GRADE: 6.15 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE CONTRIBUTOR)
PRO COMPARISON: Aaron Jones
