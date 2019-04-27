Mike Weber NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—A reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield with soft hands and skilled routes.

—Solid frame with low center of gravity allows him to bounce off tacklers.

—Has enough speed to pull away from defenders; can accelerate to reach the edge and run past tacklers.

—Instincts, vision, patience and balance are all very good and underrated qualities of his game.

—Doesn't go down on first contact and will look to break tackles, fall forward and keep the run going.

WEAKNESSES

—Inconsistent production after his freshman season; lost carries to J.K. Dobbins.

—One-move back without the ability to set up tacklers with his feet or hips.

—Runs look tight at times; won't beat a tackler with hip looseness or quick cuts.

—Straight-line fast with average agility in and out of cuts.

—Couldn't hold onto the starting job at Ohio State and has a history of getting banged up.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Mike Weber looked like a future starting running back after his freshman season, but the following two years were disappointing as he struggled to stay on the field or take over the RB1 job. Still, he projects as a solid NFL running back who has the speed, vision and hands to at least contribute early on if not become an outright starter in the right scheme.

GRADE: 6.15 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE CONTRIBUTOR)

PRO COMPARISON: Aaron Jones