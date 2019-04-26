Darrell Henderson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson, center, runs past Central Florida defensive backs Rashard Causey (21) and Richie Grant, right, for a 12-yard touchdown run during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Explosive, fast runner with pull-away speed and the production to match. The best long-run back in the 2019 class.

—Top-tier acceleration; never lets his feet stop moving and doesn’t give up on a rush.

—Fluid hips and feet that show a full toolbox of moves; will hit defenders with a juke, spin or stutter step.

—Has experience as a receiver out of the backfield and as a blitz protector.

—Naturally low center of gravity makes it hard for defenders to get a solid hit on him; he will bounce off and pick up yards after contact.

—Has shown the skills to be an impact runner, receiver and return man.

NEGATIVES:

—Lacks ideal size, at 5'8", 208 pounds, to be a primary back in the NFL.

—Does not look smooth when cutting and is more reliant on open-field moves instead of footwork.

—In the open field he will get too tall and too cute trying to dance around defenders.

—Average hands for a back and might never be more than a safety valve in the passing game.

—Isn’t an accomplished runner between the tackles; concerning vision and patience when asked to hit a hole. Might never be more than a scatback.

OVERALL:

Darrell Henderson’s highlight tape looks like a Round 1 talent, but his week-to-week tape is more concerning as it highlights interior running and the inability to beat pro-level defenders in space. He’s fast and has electric acceleration, but his all-around game is limited when compared to the other top backs. In the right scheme, he could have an impact and become a productive rusher.

GRADE: 6.25 (ROUND 3—ROOKIE CONTRIBUTOR)

PRO COMPARISON: Jerick McKinnon

