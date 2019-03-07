Daily Drop: Apex Legends' Weapons Nerfed, PUBG Getting Map Changes

Apex Legends/EA

Welcome to the Daily Drop, where we'll break down some of the biggest news happening in gaming.

This week, EA announced its new plans for E3 this June, Respawn shared some upcoming changes to Apex Legends' weapons, PlayStation 4's new Remote Play app and PUBG confirmed changes are coming to its original map.

Apex Legends’ Wingman, Peacekeeper Get Nerfed

Two of Apex Legends’ most sought-after guns have been nerfed.

The Wingman’s rate of fire and headshot damage with the Skullpiercer attachment has been reduced. The Peacekeeper with the Shotgun Bolt attachment has also seen a reduction in its rechamber rate. Additionally, both weapons’ availability has been lowered across all zone tiers.

Respawn took to Reddit to explain its reasoning for the balance adjustments, citing that the nerfs to the Wingman are an attempt to move it away from “a full auto Deagle” to a more “hand cannon space” in order to keep the high skill ceiling. For the Peacekeeper, the changes were made to give a player a larger window of vulnerability when they miss a shot.

You Can Now Control Your PS4 From Your Phone

A new software update will now let you control your PlayStation 4 from your iPhone, iPad or Remote Play via iOS.

Sony released a new app called PS4 Remote Play that lets users control the PS4, use the keyboard on their phone to enter text and join voice chats using the device's microphone. The app cannot be used on a mobile network and not compatible with DualShock 4 controllers.

The app is available now, for free, on the Apple App Store

PUBG Will Remaster Original Erangel Map

PUBG Corp.

PUBG Corp. announced it has plans to remaster the game’s first map, Erangel, after dataminers shared a new version of the map found on test servers.

While PUBG Corp. stated the leaked images are only “just a snapshot in time and rarely represent the entire plan,” the current changes detail a number of new compounds coming to the map, a topic of concern for fans who feel as though the main problem with Erangel is the availability of loot.

Whether or not other PUBG maps will be similarly remastered remains to be seen, but the decision and plans set a precedent for maps like Miramar to also get some needed attention.

EA Play Will Return in June This Year

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Electronic Arts revealed its pre-E3 event EA Play will return June 7-9 with a few changes.

Foregoing the traditional press conference format, EA Play will kickoff on Friday with a series of multiple live streams. On Saturday and Sunday, EA will host a fanfest where players and fans will be able to get their hands on EA’s new slate of games.

Tickets to EA Play will be available next month.