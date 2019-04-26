Drew Lock NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter with big arm strength and a downfield gunslinger mentality.

—The best deep-ball thrower in the 2019 draft class, with excellent power to launch the ball vertically and the touch to lead the receiver to daylight. More accurate throwing deep than he is short.

—Shows excellent downfield anticipation; will let the ball fly before his receiver breaks or clears coverage and lets them make a play on it.

—Missouri offense demanded him to read the entire field post-snap, and he's showed the ability to hang in the pocket or move to get through progressions quickly.

—Offers good pocket mobility with enough athleticism to pick up yardage as a runner; slides well within the pocket and will sprint out to evade pressure. Throws easily on the run, with the ability to adjust his arm angle to get the ball out.

—Doesn't drop his eyes to the pass rush, whether in the pocket or on the move.

—Dropped passes highly affected his completion percentage and production.

WEAKNESSES

—Only topped a 60 percent completion rate once in college (2018) and struggles to throw on target, often leaving balls high or wide.

—Will wow you and then leave you frustrated within the span of two throws. Inconsistent mechanics lead to poorly thrown balls.

—Production dropped from 44 touchdowns in 2017 to 28 in 2018 after offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left for UCF. Concerns that his breakout 2017 season were more scheme than talent.

—Loves to make throws on the run but loses his mechanics while doing so. Doesn't square his shoulders to the target, doesn't get his hips or feet around and relies solely on his arm strength to power the throw, which leads to scattershot accuracy.

—Needs dedicated time to improving footwork, but must first buy in on the idea that his footwork needs to be changed.

OVERALL

Drew Lock has excellent arm talent and an attacking, gunslinger mentality, but his poor mechanics will frustrate his coaches unless he's reined in. His natural gifts are obvious, and as a three-year starter at Missouri, he's one of the most NFL-prepared quarterbacks in the class. But with the remarkable also comes the subpar decision-making when pressured and poor accuracy when his footwork falls apart. Lock has legitimate starting talent, but he needs a coach who can clean up his playing style and build an offense around his deep ball and movement skills.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Matthew Stafford