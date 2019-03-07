Crufts Dog Show Results 2019: Thursday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 2019 Crufts Dog Show kicked off on Thursday with the prize for best gundog breed handed out at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

Irish water spaniel Gloi Donn All or Nothing at Stanegate came out on top and becomes the first contestant to qualify for Sunday's Best in Show final.

Here's a look at Thursday's results, the updated schedule and how to watch all the action from this year's show.

Gundog Group

Winner: Gloi Donn All Or Nothing At Stanegate (Irish Water Spaniel)

Reserve: Esmee Dragon From Rhona's Home at Bareve WW18 (German Wirehaired Pointer)

Third: Primavera In Anticipo Della Val D'Aveto (Golden Retriever)

Fourth: Valentisimo's Yogi (Spanish Water Dog)



Full results are available from the competition's official website.

Friday, March 9

Working and pastoral breeds

Saturday, March 10

Terrier and hound breeds

Sunday, March 11

Utility and toy breeds and Best in Show

Crufts 2019 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. The competition also provides a live stream via its official YouTube channel.

Thursday Recap

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The first winner of Crufts 2019 was crowned on Thursday as the Irish water spaniel claimed victory in the gundog group. Here's a look at his moment of triumph:

There was plenty of other action in Birmingham as the world's greatest canines were put through their paces and showed off exactly what they can do:

Meanwhile, a fast-paced game of flyball brought an exciting finish:

The action continues on Friday with the focus on the working and pastoral breeds. The winners will join Gloi Donn All or Nothing at Stanegate in Sunday's big finale.