Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 30 EPL Predictions

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The fight for the Premier League title continues on Saturday, with leaders Manchester City hosting Watford.

Title rivals Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds trail the champions by one point after 29 games.

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to meet at the Emitates Stadium, with both sides chasing fourth in order to grab a UEFA Champions League berth next term.

Chelsea feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they pursue the Red Devils and Gunners in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur are without a win in their last three in the league, and visit Southampton as they attempt to recapture lost form.

Week 30 Fixtures, TV Schedule and Predictions

Saturday, March 9

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-1

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. West Ham United, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 1-3

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN (U.S.) 1-1

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Fulham, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 3-1

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Everton, CNBC (U.S.) 2-1

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Spurs, NBCSN (U.S.) 1-2

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Watford, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.) 3-0

Sunday, March 10

Noon GMT/8 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-0

2:05 p.m. GMT/10:05 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Wolves, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-1

4:30 p.m. GMY/12:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester United, Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.) 2-1

Live-stream links: Sky Go, BT Sports App, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Manchester City vs. Watford

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool's dip in form has been ruthlessly exposed by the champions. Watford travel to City after a tremendous campaign for the Hornets, but the stakes are high for the home side.

City have been here before. They are no longer the new kids on the block, hopeful of upsetting the apple cart.

Pep Guardiola has his team firing after their own performance issues, and with Champions League duty scheduled for Tuesday against Schalke 04, the Catalan boss might shuffle the pack.

City have been imperious at home, per OptaJoe:

Watford have developed into a team who are difficult to take points from. The visitors are unbeaten in 19 Premier League games across the season, but they still concede more than the teams around them in the top flight.

Traditionally, City have dominated Watford in Premier League competition. The Sky Blues have won seven and drawn twice in their nine league encounters.

Watford coach Javi Garcia has hinted he is calm and confident ahead of his team's visit to Manchester.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Garcia said Watford will attempt to capitalise on their opportunities.

"I think we feel more comfortable playing at home rather than away, but it is true - this season - that we have got good results playing away as well. Now we are going to play City and we know it's going to be very difficult. They have played 15 games and they have won 14. We know, we know it, but we'll have some chances to try and take advantage. And we are going to do it."

Any changes Guardiola makes in preparations for Europe must not harm City's defence of the title.

Last season, City cruised during the last part of the campaign with little competition, but Liverpool are primed to fight until the death this season.

The Reds are expected to handle Burnley at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the league this season, and despite a number of fluctuating performances, they will push forward to collect three points on Merseyside.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

The reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit new heights on Wednesday as United stormed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The 3-1 second-leg result at PSG was both unexpected and unbelievable.

United were quick to highlight their achievement in the last 16 in Paris:

The Red Devils have been electrifying on the road since the change of management at Old Trafford in December. Solskjaer has given his players the licence to attack and play with flair that was previously suppressed.

Like United, Arsenal are also passing through transition, and after a wonderful spell at the start of the campaign, success has plateaued.

The Gunners have lost to Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City since December, but have maintained a promising standard under coach Unai Emery.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger failed to change the identity of his starting XI over many years, but Emery has been more experimental during his months in the capital.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Mesut Ozil has struggled to maintain a starting place, with Aaron Ramsey given playing time despite his impending departure to Juventus next summer.

United are still recovering from a horrendous injury crisis which inexplicably has not affected results.

However, it can only be a matter of time before they hit a wall with a number of key talents missing.

Solskjaer's men dumped Emery's side out of the FA Cup at the Emirates in January. United collected a 3-1 win, and Arsenal will get the chance to exact a measure of revenge this weekend.

The battle for fourth has developed into a chess match, and neither team will want to lose, prompting the tightest of contests in the capital.