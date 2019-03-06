Kyler Murray's Agent Erik Burkhardt Rips Charley Casserly's 'Disgusting' Report

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly provided harsh reports on Kyler Murray and his interviews during the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback's agent, Erik Burkhardt, came to his client's defense.

"So what do I think about an agenda-driven 'analyst' who's never once even talked to Kyler or any of his coaches or teammates?" Burkhardt said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "I think it's disgusting and embarrassing and Casserly should be ashamed of himself."

Casserly originally spoke about Murray's problems Tuesday on NFL Network.

"He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good," the former NFL general manager said, per NFL Media. "These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I've been doing this a long time."

Casserly went on to criticize the prospect's leadership, study habits and board work.

However, Burkhardt took exception to the criticism of Murray.

"First and foremost, Kyler is an exemplary person. He is everything you hope your own son grows up to become," the agent said, per Florio. "... You will not find even one former teammate or coach at any level in any sport who's played with Kyler Murray who has anything remotely negative to say about him, his leadership, or his work ethic."

Despite the supposed negative reports, there is still a lot of momentum for Murray being taken highly in the draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported the Arizona Cardinals love him, presumably making him the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram added that the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins are also interested.

It seems there were at least some teams that liked Murray in interviews despite Casserly's analysis.