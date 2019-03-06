Vikings RB Roc Thomas Charged with Felony Marijuana Possession with 143 Grams

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Roc Thomas #32 of the Minnesota Vikings in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Jets 37-17. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was charged with felony marijuana possession after authorities said they seized more than 143 grams of the substance from his apartment in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, according to the Pioneer Press' Nick Ferraro.

Police had a search warrant in January to examine his apartment, and he was formally charged Feb. 28.

The Vikings shared a statement on Thomas' arrest with Ferraro: "We are aware of the charges filed against Roc Thomas and have expressed our disappointment directly to Roc for his actions. We will respect both the legal process and the NFL’s disciplinary process."

Ferraro reported officers smelled marijuana as they neared Thomas' apartment. Upon goign inside, they discovered "multiple glass jars with marijuana and marijuana wax, as well as a vape pen." Thomas said the marijuana was for personal use and that he didn't intend to sell the substance.

According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, Thomas is due in court again March 18. The Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer noted Thomas faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

Thomas appeared in five games for the Vikings in 2018, running for 30 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 21 yards.

