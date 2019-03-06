Report: Ex-MLB Prospect Luke Heimlich Signs Contract with Mexican League Team

Ted Kirk/Associated Press

Former Oregon State Beavers pitcher Luke Heimlich has signed with the Dos Laredos Tecolotes of Liga Mexicana de Beisbol, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Heimlich went undrafted in 2018 after he pled guilty as a teenager to molesting his six-year-old niece when he was 15.

He later denied any misconduct when the molestation charge was first reported, telling Kurt Streeter of the New York Times in May 2018 that "nothing ever happened" and that he only pled guilty for the sake of his family.

After prior crimes surfaced, Heimlich continued to pitch for Oregon State and did so at a high level. The left-hander went 16-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 21 appearances (20 games) as a senior last year, striking out 159 batters in 129.2 innings.

He was the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year twice (2017 and 2018) and was also named the 2018 National Pitcher of the Year.

Heimlich's arm had him the conversation to be a first-round pick. However, 1,214 players were drafted in a total of 40 rounds, and Heimlich's name was not called. That does not mean teams did not consider him, though.

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore made it known that his organization was doing its due diligence on the prospect.

"The truth of the matter is, I was hoping, as the general manager, that somebody else would draft and sign him," Moore said in a televised interview with Fox Sports Kansas City in June 2018, (h/t The Athletic's Rustin Dodd). "Maybe I don't have enough courage."

Moore added that he believed Heimlich had "earned" a second chance.

Kansas City did not wind up signing the southpaw, though.

Heimlich signed with the Lamigo Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League last summer, but the league quickly ordered the team to terminate the contract because of his criminal history.

While no MLB team has taken a chance on Heimlich, Passan notes that a pair of scouts who have seen the 23-year-old on the mound recently believe he would be ready to pitch in the majors this season if given the opportunity.