Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Wednesday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

There was plenty of action at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Wednesday, with the first round heating up in both the men and women's draw.

Of note, Sloane Stephens and Eugenie Bouchard saw their run as doubles partners in the tournament come to an early end, as they fell to Kirsten Flipkens and Johanna Larsson in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, in a match that was completed in a tidy 54 minutes.

Below is a look at the action from Wednesday's action at Indian Wells.

Men's Draw

Marcos Giron def [24] Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Alexei Popyrin def. Lukas Rosol, 7-5, 6-3

[11] Denis Istomin def. Egor Gerasimov, 6-4, 6-4

[21] Alex Bolt def. Christopher Eubanks, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)

[15] Filip Krajinovic def. [8] Ricardas Berankis, 6-3, 7-5

[9] Prajnesh Gunneswaran def. Salvatore Caruso, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

[10] Daniel Evans def. Noah Rubin, 6-1, 6-1

[3] Ugo Humbert def. Jeffrey John Wolf, 7-5, 7-5

[1] Radu Albot def. Lukas Lacko, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2)

[17] Elias Ymer def. Christian Harrison, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2

[23] Bjorn Fratangelo def. [12] Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6), 6-0

Tatsuma Ito def. JC Aragone, 7-6 (6), 6-3

Women's Draw

Johanna Konta def. Pauline Parmentier, 6-2, 6-3

Lauren Davis def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 7-6 (2), 6-2

Magda Linette def. Petra Martic, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5)

Marketa Vondrousova def. Laura Siegemund, 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Shuai Zhang def. Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-2, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova def. Aleksandra Krunic, 6-0, 6-4

Sofia Kenin def. Yafan Wang, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Bianca Andreescu def. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3

Kateryna Kozlova def. Katerina Siniakova, 7-5, 6-2

Stefanie Vogele def. Sachia Vickery, 7-5, 6-2

Daria Gavrilova def. Dayana Yastremska, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Bernarda Pera def. Catherine McNally, 6-2, 6-1

Victoria Azarenka def. Vera Lapko, 6-2, 6-3

Barbora Strycova def. Viktorija Golubic, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Tatjana Maria def. Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-3, 6-2

After dropping the first two games of the match, Victoria Azarenka quickly turned things around to avoid an early exit.

In search of her third career Indian Wells title, the former World No. 1 shook off an 0-2 hole to run off 10 straight games against Vera Lapko.

While Lapko held the edge in aces (5-2) and double-faults (1-4), it was Azarenka who dominated almost every other facet.

Azarenka won 63.0 percent of her first-serve points, 57.0 percent of her second-serve points and 53.8 percent of her return points. She was strong regardless of who was serving, and as a result, she was able to wrap the match up in under 90 minutes.

The 29-year-old is trying to shake off last year's disappointing second-round exit as she looks to win at Indian Wells for the first time since 2016. Fittingly enough, her second-round matchup is a rematch of the 2016 finals. The opponent? Serena Williams.

Williams had a bye in the first round.

[15] Filip Krajinovic def. [8] Ricardas Berankis, 6-3, 7-5

Filip Krajinovic defeated Ricardas Berankis in straight sets on Wednesday, and it was thanks to a solid all-around effort.

Krajinovic held a strong edge in aces (5-1), first-serve points won (64 percent to 45 percent), break points won (86 percent to 57 percent) and total points (80-64).

Not only that, but Berankis committed six double-faults to Krajinovic's two.

The 27-year-old Krajinovic is looking to build on last year's success. He made it to the third round at Indian Wells in 2018, marking his longest run in the tournament to date. Earlier this year, he made it to the third round of the 2019 Australian Open.