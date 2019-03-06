MLB Rumors: All-Star 'Election Day' Planned; More HR Derby Prize Money Discussed

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is looking to make significant adjustments to freshen its All-Star festivities.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, two All-Star-related changes are part of a proposed amendment to the collective bargaining agreement that is "likely to be ratified" by the MLB and MLB Players Association.

One of them is the implementation of an All-Star Election Day. In that scenario, normal online All-Star voting would be held, and the top three vote-getters at each position would then be added to a second ballot. The All-Star starters would then be determined by who receives the most votes on a single election day.

Additionally, MLB and the MLBPA have discussed increasing the Home Run Derby prize money to convince more top stars to take part in the event.

Aside from the All-Star changes, the CBA amendment is also expected to include a roster expansion from 25 to 26 players with a 13-pitcher limit, and three-batter-minimum rule for pitchers, which would take effect in 2020.

All-Star voting can be anti-climactic at times if players build a significant lead, but an election day could add drama to the process in a manner similar to the political Election Day.

Although the MLB and MLBPA are reportedly in agreement on that, not every player believes allowing the fans to vote is the best course. Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham said there has to be a better way to elect deserving players, considering the importance of an All-Star appearance during contract negotiations:

As for the Home Run Derby, it suffered from a lack of star power last year aside from then-Washington Nationals and now-Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, who won the event.

New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor are a few of the many players who could have spruced up the competition had they taken part.

There is risk involved with the Home Run Derby in terms of a player's altering his swing and struggling to get it back in the second half of the season, but putting more money up for grabs may make it worth the risk.

With the CBA set to expire in 2021, every bit of agreement between the MLB and MLBPA has to be considered a positive, given the fact that they are at odds on key issues such as a lack of activity from owners in free agency and service time.