Nation's Leading Scorer Chris Clemons Is Getting Buckets for Campbell University

College hoops' leading scorer is 5'9" Chris Clemons of Campbell University. He is also the highest scorer in North Carolina college basketball history. Watch the video above for more about Clemons' record-breaking season and career.


