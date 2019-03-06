Andy Murray 'Pain Free' but 'Less Than 50 Per Cent' for Wimbledon After Surgery

GREG WOOD/Getty Images

Andy Murray has revealed his chances of competing at this year's Wimbledon are "less than 50 per cent," but he said he is "pain free" after hip surgery.



The three-time Grand Slam champion said in an emotional press conference ahead of the Australian Open back in January that it could be his last tournament.

After losing a five-set thriller to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in Melbourne, though, he hinted at a potential comeback:

Per BBC Sport's Dan Roan, having undergone hip resurfacing surgery in January, Murray said he feels no pressure to return to competitive action:

"I have to wait and see. I'm not allowed to do high-intensity movement for the first four months after the surgery and it is only then when I can see if I can compete at any level. Whether that is playing top 10, that is unlikely, but getting to the top 50, top 100, might be possible. I don't feel any pressure to come back, I don't feel pressure to play. If it allows me to play that's brilliant.

"I don't want to say playing again is highly likely because it hasn't been done before and I can't look at any guy and say he's done that. What gives me hope is that in Australia and in the past 18 months, my hip has been in a very bad way and I could compete and win against very good players."

The 31-year-old is a two-time Wimbledon champion and said before the Australian Open that, if possible, he'd like to retire at his home Grand Slam.

This year's tournament in SW19 gets under way on Monday, July 1.

Given the severity of the surgery Murray has undergone, it is little surprise he is not predicting being fit in time.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist has been suffering with hip problems for years now.

Murray's last appearance at Wimbledon was in 2017, when he was knocked out at the quarter-final stage by America's Sam Querrey.

He has since appeared at just two more Grand Slams, losing in the second round at the 2018 U.S. Open before his first-round exit in Melbourne.