Report: MLB, MLBPA Close to Deal to Expand Rosters to 26 Players in 2020

Major League Baseball and the Players Association are nearing an agreement to expand active rosters from 25 to 26 players beginning in 2020, according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

There would be a maximum of 13 pitchers allowed on the roster during most of the year until rosters expand.

These changes would also be in place during the postseason.

On the other hand, rosters will be reduced after Sept. 1. While the current rules allow teams to have as many as 40 players on the active roster in the final month of the regular season, the changes would set the new limit at 28.

Organizations would only be allowed to use 14 pitchers in these situations.

This would prevent managers from using a seemingly endless line of pitchers in situational matchups, while also allowing some young players to get extra chances once the minor-league season ends.

Meanwhile, the overall expansion could reduce injuries by providing more opportunities for everyday players to rest.

It also creates more work for organizations as they try to put the best team on the field:

Though one extra spot appears to be a minor change, it could make a huge difference for borderline players throughout the league.