UEFA Europa League Round of 16: How to Watch, Live Stream, Schedule, Preview

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The UEFA Europa League resumes on Thursday with the round of 16. This stage of the competition features two legs, one at each team’s home stadium, with the winner on aggregate advancing into the quarterfinals.

The first legs will all be played on Thursday, March 7, and every second leg match will be played on Thursday, March 14.

Below find information on how to watch and live stream every Leg 1 match, the full Europa League round of 16 schedule, and a preview for each matchup.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16: How to watch, livestream info

All Europa League matches stream live in the United States on B/R Live. You can watch the Europa League in the UK on BT Sport.

B/R Live pricing for Europa League is $2.99 per match. You can also purchase a $9.99 Monthly Soccer Pass, which will give you access to to watch every first and second leg match in the Europa League round of 16 as well as all other soccer matches and highlight shows on B/R Live. To learn more and subscribe to B/R Live, go here. To watch the Europa League on B/R Live, go here.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Schedule

There will be eight matches each this Thursday for Leg 1 and next Thursday for Leg 2. Here are the kickoff times (all times Eastern) and links to watch each first-leg match.

Leg 1, March 7

12:55 p.m.

Watch: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan



Watch: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Benfica



Watch: Sevilla vs. Slavia Prague

Watch: Rennes vs. Arsenal



Watch: Zenit vs. Villarreal

3 p.m.

Watch: Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kiev

Watch: Napoli vs. RB Salzburg



Watch: Valencia vs. Krasnodar



Leg 2, March 14

1:55 p.m.

Dynamo Kiev vs. Chelsea

RB Salzburg vs. Napoli

Krasnodar vs. Valencia

4 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Benfica vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Slavia Prague vs. Sevilla

Villarreal vs. Zenit

Arsenal vs. Rennes

UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Match Previews

The Europa League last 16 features some European heavyweights as well as some upstart squads looking to continue runs to the title. Here’s a look at how every team got to this stage of the competition:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Inter Milan

This may be the top tie of the round of 16. Frankfurt has been dominant in the Europa League this season and dispatched Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 32 6-3 on aggregate. Inter barely missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, but the Italian side handled the jump to Europa League play well, moving past Rapid Wien 5-0 over two legs. The winner of this matchup has a serious chance to lift the trophy.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Benfica

After winning 3-0 at home to seal its advancement to this round, Dinamo Zagreb will need to make the most of its first leg at home against Benfica in order to have a solid cushion going back to Portugal. In the only round-of-32 matchup that featured teams that came from Champions League play, Benfica cooly handled Galatasaray with a 2-1 away win and scoreless draw at home. Expect the Portuguese side to take the same approach against Zagreb.

Sevilla vs. Slavia Prague

Sevilla, the only team remaining to get in through the qualifying rounds, is the all-time class of the Europa League. The Spanish side has won a record five times: 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016. Slavia Prague has a big challenge on its hands, but an away goal or two in the first leg will certainly makes things interesting. Sevilla should have plenty of firepower and control to go through but cannot get caught looking ahead.

Rennes vs. Arsenal

After a small scare against BATE last round, Arsenal found its form at home to advance to play Rennes. The French club was one half of the most-entertaining matchup of the last round, defeating Real Betis 6-4 on aggregate, including a 3-1 away win. The Gunners have rotated their squad for much of Europa League play but will probably begin to incorporate more of its top players as it progresses further in the competition.

Zenit vs. Villarreal

Zenit scored what could be considered an upset of Turkish club Fenerbahce last round, using a huge 3-1 second leg win at home to advance. Villarreal also had a tough draw against Sporting CP but found a way through, thanks to some stingy defense and timely goals. This tie could be sneaky good over the course of two legs.

Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kiev

The other top English club in the Europa League, Chelsea has been in strong form for nearly the entirety of its European campaign. Olivier Giroud has six Europa League goals, and many of the Blues’ young players are thriving in extended minutes. Dynamo Kiev enters this stage after a well-earned aggregate win over Olympiacos but will need a lot more to upset one of the favorites to win the title.

Napoli vs. RB Salzburg

Like Inter, Napoli was agonizingly close to reaching the knockout round of the Champions League, moving to Europa League despite just one loss in the group stage. They were able to regroup and win their round-of-32 tie over Zurich 5-1 in dominant fashion. Salzburg also scored five times in its dispatching of Club Brugge, indicating we could be in for a goal fest over these next two legs.

Valencia vs. Krasnodar

The third Spanish club in the last 16, Valencia didn’t give up a goal in two legs to a Celtic squad that is running away with the Scottish Premiership chase. Krasnodar squeaked by Bayern Leverkusen on away goals to set up this matchup, one in which Valencia will expect to win to reach the quarterfinals.