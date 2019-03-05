Genie Bouchard's Date with Fan After Super Bowl 51 Being Made into a Movie

Genie Bouchard's Date with Fan After Super Bowl 51 Being Made into a MovieMarch 6, 2019
First, John Goehrke landed a date with tennis player Genie Bouchard.
Now, a movie will reportedly be made about the experience.
According to TMZ Sports, Bouchard will serve as executive producer on a film by Jonathan Abrams about how she and Goehrke met and went on a date together.
Bouchard was so confident the Atlanta Falcons would hold on to their 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 that she told Goehrke on Twitter she would go on a date with him if the Pats won.
Naturally, that is exactly what New England did, and Bouchard and Goehrke have since gone on multiple dates.
Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard
Look who came to visit me! 😘 @punslayintwoods #superbowltwitterdate https://t.co/LzH0d63taT
On the court, Bouchard is ranked No. 73 in the WTA singles and lost to Serena Williams in the round of 64 in the Australian Open this year.
