Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Tuesday's Round-of-16 Ties

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real Madrid crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Ajax completing one of the greatest shocks in the competition's history.

Los Blancos had earned a 2-1 win the first leg, but the Dutch team silenced the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a stunning 4-1 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur join Ajax in the next round after a convincing display against Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs held a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and collected a 1-0 win in Germany.

Tuesday's Results

Real 1-4 Ajax (Ajax win 5-3 on aggregate)

BVB 0-1 Spurs (Spurs win 4-0 on aggregate)

Tuesday Recap

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real manager Santiago Solari's future surely hangs in the balance as the holders were dumped out of Europe.

There will not be a fourth-consecutive winners trophy on display at the Bernabeu after a magnificent performance by Ajax.

Hakim Ziyech broke the deadlock after seven minutes for the visitors, and the writing was on the wall when David Neres scored a second 11 minutes later.

Real were stuck in first gear, and Solari appeared helpless in his technical area as the game unfolded.

Los Blancos lost Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior to injury before half-time, and substitute Gareth Bale failed to inspire his team-mates.

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

The second half provided more drama. Ajax scored a third through Dusan Tadic shortly after the hour mark.

Marco Asensio provided a glimmer of hope as he slotted home for Madrid with 20 minutes to play, but Lasse Schone capped the perfect night for the winners with a goal two minutes later.

Nacho compounded a terrible day for the fallen holders as he was dismissed for a second yellow card in the final moments.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Spurs survived an early onslaught from the Bundesliga leaders in the first half, and the Premier League side showed steel as they won 1-0.

Harry Kane was the difference on the night. The England superstar combined with Moussa Sissoko shortly after the restart to score the only goal of the match.

The effort sucked the life out of the German side, and Spurs advanced with an impressive cushion as they enter the draw for the quarter-finals.