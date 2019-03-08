Spring Training 2019: Predictions for Each MLB Team's Final 25-Man Roster

0 of 30

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

We're just three short weeks from Opening Day, as all 30 teams will be in action March 28, the earliest Opening Day in league history.

Between now and then, teams will have to whittle their current camp rosters down to 25 players.

For some teams, that task is as simple as deciding who fills the final seat on the bench or the final spot in the bullpen.

For others, there are several roster spots open and numerous moving parts to be sorted out.

A lot can change with the inevitable injuries and roster shuffling that will take place over the next few weeks, but we've taken our best shot at predicting the Opening Day rosters for all 30 teams.