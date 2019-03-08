Spring Training 2019: Predictions for Each MLB Team's Final 25-Man Roster

Spring Training 2019: Predictions for Each MLB Team's Final 25-Man RosterMarch 8, 2019
We're just three short weeks from Opening Day, as all 30 teams will be in action March 28, the earliest Opening Day in league history.
Between now and then, teams will have to whittle their current camp rosters down to 25 players.
For some teams, that task is as simple as deciding who fills the final seat on the bench or the final spot in the bullpen.
For others, there are several roster spots open and numerous moving parts to be sorted out.
A lot can change with the inevitable injuries and roster shuffling that will take place over the next few weeks, but we've taken our best shot at predicting the Opening Day rosters for all 30 teams.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Position Players
Locks (10): Alex Avila, C Carson Kelly, 1B Jake Lamb, 2B Wilmer Flores, SS Nick Ahmed, 3B Eduardo Escobar, LF David Peralta, CF Ketel Marte, RF Steven Souza Jr., OF Jarrod Dyson
Bubble Spots (3): C John Ryan Murphy, 1B/OF Christian Walker, OF Socrates Brito
The Diamondbacks will need to decide whether to carry three catchers on the Opening Day roster. Otherwise, John Ryan Murphy is out of minor league options and would need to be exposed to waivers. The team has carried three backstops in recent years.
Slugger Christian Walker looks like the perfect platoon partner for Jake Lamb at first base, while former top prospect Socrates Brito is also out of options.
Utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas (10-for-23) is making his case with a strong spring.
Pitchers
Locks (9): SP Zack Greinke, SP Robbie Ray, SP Zack Godley, SP Luke Weaver, RP Archie Bradley, RP Greg Holland, RP Yoshihisa Hirano, RP Andrew Chafin, RP T.J. McFarland
Bubble Spots (3): SP Merrill Kelly, RP Yoan Lopez, RP Nick Green
The D-backs are hoping they found this year's Miles Mikolas in Merrill Kelly, so expect him to be part of the rotation despite a rocky start to spring training.
Yoan Lopez has earned his chance after a stellar season in Double-A and a strong September debut. Rule 5 pick Nick Green (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K) has pitched well enough to stick.
Swingman Matt Koch is out of options, so he could find his way onto the roster if the team doesn't want to risk losing him.
Injured List: SP Taijuan Walker, RP Silvino Bracho
Atlanta Braves
Position Players
Locks (12): C Brian McCann, C Tyler Flowers, 1B Freddie Freeman, 2B Ozzie Albies, SS Dansby Swanson, 3B Josh Donaldson, IF Johan Camargo, IF Charlie Culberson, LF Ronald Acuna Jr., CF Ender Inciarte, RF Nick Markakis, OF Adam Duvall
Bubble Spots (0): None
Unless Pedro Florimon (5-for-18, 2 HR) is a serious candidate to steal the utility infield job from 2018 standout Charlie Culberson—which seems unlikely—it looks like the 12 position-player spots are locked in.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Mike Foltynewicz, SP Kevin Gausman, SP Julio Teheran, SP Sean Newcomb, SP/RP Touki Toussaint, SP/RP Max Fried, RP Arodys Vizcaino, RP A.J. Minter, RP Darren O'Day, RP Jonny Venters
Bubble Spots (3): RP Luke Jackson, RP Sam Freeman, RP Jesse Biddle
While the No. 5 starter job will likely belong to either Touki Toussaint or Max Fried, expect both young pitchers to make the Opening Day roster.
It looks like three bullpen spots for seven guys: Shane Carle, Sam Freeman, Jesse Biddle, Luke Jackson, Dan Winkler, Chad Sobotka and Grant Dayton.
Carle, Winkler, Sobotka and Dayton all have minor league options remaining, while the other three do not.
Injured List: None
Baltimore Orioles
Position Players
Locks (9): C Chance Sisco, C Austin Wynns, 1B Chris Davis, 2B Jonathan Villar, SS Richie Martin, 3B Renato Nunez, LF Trey Mancini, CF Cedric Mullins, DH Mark Trumbo
Bubble Spots (4): RF Joey Rickard, RF DJ Stewart, IF Drew Jackson, SS Alcides Escobar (NRI)
Joey Rickard, DJ Stewart and Austin Hays are battling for the right field job. Two of them will make the roster, and it makes the most sense to send Hays back to Triple-A where he can continue to build toward his ceiling.
The late addition of veteran Alcides Escobar on a minor league deal puts Rule 5 selection Drew Jackson's spot in jeopardy. He's on the projected roster for now, but someone like Jace Peterson or Hanser Alberto could wind up taking that bench job.
Pitchers
Locks (9): SP Dylan Bundy, SP Alex Cobb, SP Andrew Cashner, SP/RP Nate Karns, RP Mychal Givens, RP Richard Bleier, RP Paul Fry, RP Mike Wright Jr., RP Miguel Castro, RP Tanner Scott
Bubble Spots (3): SP Yefry Ramirez, RP Jimmy Yacabonis
Nate Karns is a safe bet for a roster spot after signing an MLB deal, though it remains to be seen whether that will be in the bullpen or rotation. We'll say he breaks camp as a starter.
Yefry Ramirez (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER) has pitched well this spring to pull ahead of David Hess, Josh Rogers, John Means and others for the No. 5 starter job.
Jimmy Yacabonis gets the nod over Cody Carroll, Evan Phillips and Braden Kline to round out the pen.
Injured List: None
Boston Red Sox
Position Players
Locks (11): 1B Mitch Moreland, 2B Dustin Pedroia, SS Xander Bogaerts, 3B Rafael Devers, LF Andrew Benintendi, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Mookie Betts, DH J.D. Martinez, 1B/OF Steve Pearce, IF Eduardo Nunez, IF/OF Brock Holt
Bubble Spots (2): C Sandy Leon, C Blake Swihart
"Nothing against any of the three, because we like them all, but it's hard to carry all three on the big league club," Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski told reporters of Boston's catchers. "None of them have options left, but we're also not going to just give them away to give them away. We'll see where that takes us."
That certainly makes it sound like they're only going to break camp with two guys. No one from the trio can be optioned to the minors, so it may take a trade to sort this out. Christian Vazquez is our pick as the odd man out.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Chris Sale, SP David Price, SP Rick Porcello, SP Nathan Eovaldi, SP Eduardo Rodriguez, RP Brian Johnson, RP Matt Barnes, RP Ryan Brasier, RP Brandon Workman, RP Heath Hembree, RP Tyler Thornburg
Bubble Spots (1): RP Marcus Walden
Marcus Walden (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K) is penciled in for the final bullpen job thanks to his strong spring performance, but this could still go a few different directions.
Trade acquisition Colton Brewer, lefty Bobby Poyner and swingman Hector Velazquez are all in the mix.
Injured List: None
Suspended: SP/RP Steven Wright
Chicago Cubs
Position Players
Locks (12): C Willson Contreras, C Victor Caratini, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Ben Zobrist, SS Javier Baez, 3B Kris Bryant, LF Kyle Schwarber, CF Albert Almora Jr., RF Jason Heyward, IF David Bote, IF Daniel Descalso, OF Ian Happ
Bubble Spots (0): None
Barring injury, these are the 12 position players who will break camp.
Pitchers
Locks (12): SP Jon Lester, SP Kyle Hendricks, SP Jose Quintana, SP Yu Darvish, SP Cole Hamels, RP Pedro Strop, RP Carl Edwards Jr., RP Steve Cishek, RP Mike Montgomery, RP Brad Brach, RP Brandon Kintzler, RP Tyler Chatwood
Bubble Spots (1): RP Brian Duensing
For better or worse, Tyler Chatwood is going to occupy a spot on the Cubs roster, which leaves one bullpen slot to fill.
Assuming they want a second lefty to join Mike Montgomery, they'll be picking from Brian Duensing, Xavier Cedeno, Kyle Ryan and Randy Rosario. Regardless, Duensing is owed $3.5 million, and he's worked three scoreless innings so far this spring, so he's the pick for now.
Injured List: SP Kendall Graveman, RP Brandon Morrow
Suspended: SS Addison Russell
Chicago White Sox
Position Players
Locks (10): C Welington Castillo, C James McCann, 1B Yonder Alonso, 2B Yolmer Sanchez, SS Tim Anderson, 3B Yoan Moncada, CF Adam Engel, RF Jon Jay, DH Jose Abreu, IF/OF Leury Garcia
Bubble Spots (3): LF Daniel Palka, 1B/OF Nicky Delmonico, OF Brandon Guyer (NRI)
Will Daniel Palka, Nicky Delmonico and non-roster invitee Brandon Guyer all find their way onto the Opening Day roster?
The question isn't who would replace them among position players. It's whether the club might opt for a three-man bench and eight relievers. For now, all three make the cut.
Regardless, things will change for that group once top prospect Eloy Jimenez gets the call.
Pitchers
Locks (8): SP Carlos Rodon, SP Reynaldo Lopez, SP Ivan Nova, SP Lucas Giolito, RP Alex Colome, RP Kelvin Herrera, RP Nate Jones, RP Jace Fry
Bubble Spots (4): SP Dylan Covey, RP Juan Minaya, RP Ryan Burr, RP Manny Banuelos
Ervin Santana could eventually claim a spot in the rotation, but he looks like a prime candidate for a handful of starts at Triple-A to shake off some rust. That opens the door for Dylan Covey (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER) to slide into the rotation.
The final bullpen spots are anyone's guess. Juan Minaya is out of options, so he's a strong candidate. Ryan Burr (5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 6 K) is pitching well this spring. Manny Banuelos is out of options as well, and the team thought highly enough to trade for him earlier this offseason.
Ian Hamilton, Caleb Frare, Aaron Bummer, Thyago Vieira and non-roster invitee Randall Delgado are among the other candidates.
Injured List: None
Cincinnati Reds
Position Players
Locks (9): C Tucker Barnhart, 1B Joey Votto, 2B Scooter Gennett, SS Jose Peraza, 3B Eugenio Suarez, LF Jesse Winker, CF Scott Schebler, RF Yasiel Puig, OF Matt Kemp
Bubble Spots (3): C Kyle Farmer, IF Jose Iglesias (NRI), IF/OF Derek Dietrich (NRI)
Backup catcher Curt Casali underwent offseason hip surgery, and he's yet to make his spring debut. If he's not ready, the door opens for Kyle Farmer.
Jose Iglesias and Derek Dietrich are both in camp as non-roster invitees, so they're included with the bubble spots. It would be a shock if both players are not part of the Opening Day roster, though.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Luis Castillo, SP Sonny Gray, SP Alex Wood, SP Tanner Roark, SP Anthony DeSclafani, RP Raisel Iglesias, RP Jared Hughes, RP David Hernandez, RP Amir Garrett, RP Michael Lorenzen, RP Zach Duke
Bubble Spots (2): RP Wandy Peralta, RP Matt Wisler
If Robert Stephenson is healthy for the start of the season, he'll be on the roster, as he's out of options and the team won't risk exposing him to waivers. For now, he appears destined for the disabled list.
That opens the door for another out-of-options pitcher in Matt Wisler to join lefty Wandy Peralta in filling out the relief corps. Matt Bowman, Brandon Finnegan, Jackson Stephens and non-roster invitee Ian Krol are also vying for a spot.
Injured List: C Curt Casali, IF Alex Blandino, RP Robert Stephenson
Cleveland Indians
Position Players
Locks (8): C Roberto Perez, C Kevin Plawecki, 1B Jake Bauers, 2B Jason Kipnis, 3B Jose Ramirez, CF Leonys Martin, DH Carlos Santana, IF Max Moroff
Bubble Spots (4): SS Yu Chang, LF Greg Allen, RF Tyler Naquin, OF Oscar Mercado
Assuming Francisco Lindor starts the season on the disabled list, prospect Yu Chang appears to be the leading candidate for a temporary stay as the starting shortstop. A strong start to the season from him could push Max Moroff off the roster.
As for the messy outfield situation, Greg Allen (8-for-18, HR) has all but locked in his spot with a strong spring, and Tyler Naquin still looks like the best option in right field.
Prospect Oscar Mercado (8-for-20, 2 HR) is playing well enough to push his way onto the roster ahead of Jordan Luplow (1-for-14, 6 K) and non-roster veteran Matt Joyce (0-for-15, 4 K).
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Corey Kluber, SP Carlos Carrasco, SP Trevor Bauer, SP Mike Clevinger, SP Shane Bieber, RP Brad Hand, RP Adam Cimber, RP Oliver Perez, RP Jon Edwards, RP Tyler Olson, RP Neil Ramirez
Bubble Spots (2): RP Dan Otero, RP Tyler Clippard (NRI)
Dan Otero and non-roster invitees Tyler Clippard and Alex Wilson appear to be battling for two spots, with Nick Goody as the dark horse.
This one will likely boil down to spring performance, so their appearances should be monitored closely.
Injured List: SS Francisco Lindor, OF Bradley Zimmer, SP Danny Salazar
Colorado Rockies
Position Players
Locks (8): C Chris Iannetta, 1B Daniel Murphy, SS Trevor Story, 3B Nolan Arenado, LF David Dahl, CF Ian Desmond, RF Charlie Blackmon, OF Raimel Tapia
Bubble Spots (4): C Tom Murphy, 2B Garrett Hampson, IF Ryan McMahon, 1B Mark Reynolds (NRI)
Tony Wolters has one minor league option remaining, while Tom Murphy is out of options. That could be the determining factor in the backup catcher battle.
Some combination of Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon and Mark Reynolds will jockey for playing time alongside Daniel Murphy on the right side of the infield. McMahon (10-for-21, 6 XBH) is forcing the team's hand with a big spring.
If the Rockies don't keep Reynolds, outfielders Mike Tauchman and Noel Cuevas could get a spot.
Pitchers
Locks (13): SP German Marquez, SP Kyle Freeland, SP Jon Gray, SP Tyler Anderson, SP/RP Antonio Senzatela, SP/RP Chad Bettis, RP Wade Davis, RP Seung Hwan Oh, RP Scott Oberg, RP Jake McGee, RP Bryan Shaw, RP Mike Dunn, RP Chris Rusin
Bubble Spots (0): None
Unless they decide to keep Antonio Senzatela stretched out as a starter in the minors, the Rockies pitching staff appears to be set.
An out-of-options Carlos Estevez would likely make the cut if Senzatela goes down.
Injured List: None
Detroit Tigers
Position Players
Locks (11): C Grayson Greiner, 1B Miguel Cabrera, 2B Josh Harrison, SS Jordy Mercer, 3B Jeimer Candelario, LF Christin Stewart, CF JaCoby Jones, RF Nicholas Castellanos, IF/OF Niko Goodrum, C/1B John Hicks, OF Mikie Mahtook
Bubble Spots (1): OF Dustin Peterson
Brandon Dixon, Ronny Rodriguez and Dustin Peterson are all 40-man roster players fighting for the final spot on the Tigers bench. All three have minor league options remaining, so that won't play a role.
At 10-for-24 with a double and a home run, Peterson is having the best spring of the group. He's not as versatile as the other two, but super-utility guy Niko Goodrum can help offset that.
Pitchers
Locks (9): SP Michael Fulmer, SP Matthew Boyd, SP Jordan Zimmermann, SP Tyson Ross, SP Matt Moore, RP Shane Greene, RP Joe Jimenez, RP Drew VerHagen, RP Blaine Hardy
Bubble Spots (4): RP Daniel Stumpf, RP Jose Fernandez, RP Reed Garrett, RP Buck Farmer
Shane Greene will be the closer once again. Joe Jimenez was an All-Star last season, and both Drew VerHagen and Blaine Hardy have earned their spots with strong 2018 seasons.
The rest of the Tigers bullpen? Who knows?
Buck Farmer is out of options, and Reed Garrett is a Rule 5 pick, so they look like solid bets. Daniel Stumpf and Jose Fernandez would give the relief corps two more lefties, and they've combined for 7.1 scoreless innings.
Injured List: None
Houston Astros
Position Players
Locks (13): C Robinson Chirinos, C Max Stassi, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 2B Jose Altuve, SS Carlos Correa, 3B Alex Bregman, LF Michael Brantley, CF George Springer, RF Josh Reddick, DH Tyler White, IF/OF Aledmys Diaz, IF/OF Tony Kemp, OF Jake Marisnick
Bubble Spots (0): None
"Customarily, Houston carries 13 pitchers—five starters and eight relievers—but four April off days ostensibly will reduce the workload on the bullpen," wrote Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick appeared to be battling for one spot when camp started, but now they're both safe bets to make the cut.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Justin Verlander, SP Gerrit Cole, SP Collin McHugh, SP Wade Miley, SP/RP Josh James, SP/RP Brad Peacock, RP Roberto Osuna, RP Ryan Pressly, RP Hector Rondon, RP Will Harris, RP Chris Devenski
Bubble Spots (1): RP Cionel Perez
Cionel Perez, Reymin Guduan and non-roster invites Ryan Hartman and Kent Emanuel are the four lefties in camp for the Astros.
Perez began his throwing program behind the rest of the pitchers, so he has yet to make his spring debut. He's healthy, though, and has to be considered a heavy favorite to be the lone southpaw in the bullpen.
Injured List: SP Josh James, SP Lance McCullers Jr., RP Joe Smith
Kansas City Royals
Position Players
Locks (10): C Cam Gallagher, 1B Ryan O'Hearn, 2B Whit Merrifield, SS Adalberto Mondesi, 3B Hunter Dozier, LF Alex Gordon, CF Billy Hamilton, DH Jorge Soler, IF/OF Chris Owings, OF Terrance Gore
Bubble Spots (3): OF Brian Goodwin, OF Bubba Starling (NRI), C Martin Maldonado (projected FA signing)
Could Bubba Starling (8-for-17, 2 2B, 2 HR) really win the starting right field job?
Brian Goodwin, Jorge Bonifacio and Brett Phillips are also in the mix. Bonifacio and Phillips both have options remaining, so the Royals have nothing to lose giving the former top prospect a shot.
With Salvador Perez lost for the season to Tommy John surgery, signing defensive whiz Martin Maldonado to serve as the primary catcher looks like a no-brainer. If that doesn't happen, 22-year-old Meibrys Viloria is the only other backstop on the 40-man roster.
Pitchers
Locks (9): SP Danny Duffy, SP Jakob Junis, SP Brad Keller, SP/RP Ian Kennedy, RP Brad Boxberger, RP Wily Peralta, RP Jake Diekman, RP Kevin McCarthy, RP Tim Hill
Bubble Spots (3): SP Jorge Lopez, RP Sam McWilliams, RP Kyle Zimmer
"The Royals, [Ned] Yost said, have whittled their rotation candidates down to seven: [Brad] Keller, [Jakob] Junis, Ian Kennedy, Jorge Lopez, Heath Fillmyer, Homer Bailey and Danny Duffy," wrote Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com.
Duffy has been slowed by shoulder tightness this spring, so there could be two spots available behind the presumed trio of Junis, Keller and Kennedy. For now, Lopez gets the nod for the No. 5 job.
Rule 5 pick Sam McWilliams and former top prospect Kyle Zimmer, who signed an MLB deal during the offseason, round out the relief corps.
Injured List: C Salvador Perez, SP Jesse Hahn
Los Angeles Angels
Position Players
Locks (11): C Jonathan Lucroy, C Kevan Smith, 1B Justin Bour, 1B Albert Pujols, 2B David Fletcher, SS Andrelton Simmons, 3B Taylor Ward, LF Justin Upton, CF Mike Trout, RF Kole Calhoun, IF Tommy La Stella
Bubble Spots (1): OF Peter Bourjos (NRI)
Unless the Angels go with seven relievers instead of eight, it looks like Peter Bourjos (10-for-19, 2 2B, 3B, 2 HR) and Jarrett Parker (6-for-14, 2 2B, 2 HR) are fighting for the final spot on the bench.
Bourjos has the advantage thanks to his superior glovework and ability to play center field.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Tyler Skaggs, SP Andrew Heaney, SP Matt Harvey, SP Trevor Cahill, SP/RP Felix Pena, RP Cody Allen, RP Ty Buttrey, RP Cam Bedrosian, RP Justin Anderson, RP Luis Garcia
Bubble Spots (3): SP/RP Dillon Peters, RP Noe Ramirez, RP Dan Jennings (NRI)
Felix Pena (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 K) has pitched well enough this spring to clinch a spot on the roster. Whether he breaks camp as the No. 5 starter or in a relief role remains to be seen.
Left-hander Dillon Peters (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K) is also making a compelling case for a spot in the rotation, and he too could be used as a reliever. Both guys are battling with Jaime Barria for starting jobs.
An out-of-options Noe Ramirez and non-roster invitee Dan Jennings are the current favorites to round out the bullpen.
Injured List: DH/SP Shohei Ohtani, 3B Zack Cozart, OF Michael Hermosillo, SP JC Ramirez, RP Keynan Middleton
Los Angeles Dodgers
Position Players
Locks (11): C Austin Barnes, C Russell Martin, 1B Max Muncy, SS Corey Seager, 3B Justin Turner, LF Joc Pederson, CF A.J. Pollock, RF Cody Bellinger, 1B/3B David Freese, IF/OF Chris Taylor, IF/OF Enrique Hernandez
Bubble Spots (1): OF Alex Verdugo
Alex Verdugo has nothing left to prove in the minors. He also doesn't have a clear path to playing time in the majors. So the question becomes whether the Dodgers will open the season with him in a bench role or send him to Triple-A where he can play every day.
As of now, there's not a compelling alternative for that roster spot.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Walker Buehler, SP Rich Hill, SP Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP Kenta Maeda, SP/RP Ross Stripling, RP Kenley Jansen, RP Joe Kelly, RP Pedro Baez, RP Scott Alexander, RP Tony Cingrani
Bubble Spots (3): SP/RP Julio Urias, RP Yimi Garcia, RP Dylan Floro
Ken Gurnick of MLB.com took Clayton Kershaw off his latest projected Opening Day roster under the assumption that he'll start the season on the injured list. We'll do the same.
That makes Ross Stripling a safe bet for the roster in some capacity, while Julio Urias is also a candidate to pitch his way into that vacant rotation spot.
Dylan Floro and out-of-options Yimi Garcia will compete with J.T. Chargois, Jamie Schultz and recently claimed Donnie Hart for the final two bullpen spots.
Injured List: SP Clayton Kershaw
Miami Marlins
Position Players
Locks (9): C Jorge Alfaro, C Chad Wallach, 1B Neil Walker, 2B Starlin Castro, SS J.T. Riddle, 3B Brian Anderson, CF Lewis Brinson, IF Martin Prado, IF Miguel Rojas
Bubble Spots (3): OF Austin Dean, OF Curtis Granderson (NRI), OF Harold Ramirez (NRI)
With Peter O'Brien (2-for-20, 11 K) playing his way out of a roster spot and Monte Harrison (3-for-15, 7 K) in need of more minor league seasoning, the Marlins outfield situation is coming into focus.
Austin Dean and veteran Curtis Granderson are in great position to make the squad. That could leave the non-roster trio of Harold Ramirez (4-for-14), Isaac Galloway (5-for-17) and Gabby Guerrero (4-for-13, HR) to battle with out-of-options Rosell Herrera (4-for-17, 2B, 3B) for one spot.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Jose Urena, SP Dan Straily, SP Wei-Yin Chen, SP Trevor Richards, RP Drew Steckenrider, RP Sergio Romo, RP Adam Conley, RP Tayron Guerrero, RP Jarlin Garcia, RP Riley Ferrell
Bubble Spots (3): SP Sandy Alcantara, RP Austin Brice, RP Caleb Smith
Hard-throwing Sandy Alcantara (7.2 IP, 2 ER, 8 BB, 9 K) has been a bit wild this spring, but he's still firmly in the mix for a rotation spot. Pablo Lopez and Caleb Smith are also in the mix, and they could slot in the bullpen as well.
Austin Brice is out of options, which puts him in the lead to claim the final bullpen spot.
Injured List: RP Julian Fernandez
Milwaukee Brewers
Position Players
Locks (11): C Yasmani Grandal, 1B Jesus Aguilar, 2B Mike Moustakas, SS Orlando Arcia, 3B Travis Shaw, LF Ryan Braun, CF Lorenzo Cain, RF Christian Yelich, 1B/OF Eric Thames, IF/OF Hernan Perez, OF Ben Gamel
Bubble Spots (1): C Manny Pina
The signing of Yasmani Grandal means that Manny Pina and Erik Kratz are battling for the backup catcher spot. Both are out of options and likely to be scooped up if they hit waivers, so this will be a big decision for the club.
Pina was identified as the front-runner at the start of camp by manager Craig Counsell, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Nothing this spring suggests that has changed.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Jhoulys Chacin, SP Chase Anderson, SP Zach Davies, SP Jimmy Nelson, SP/RP Brandon Woodruff, SP/RP Corbin Burnes, RP Josh Hader, RP Corey Knebel, RP Jeremy Jeffress, RP Jacob Barnes, RP Alex Claudio
Bubble Spots (2): RP Matt Albers, RP Angel Perdomo (NRI)
It looked like the Brewers would be picking between Matt Albers, Junior Guerra and Taylor Williams for two spots in the bullpen, and that trio is in the mix for the two bubble spots.
However, 6'6" lefty Angel Perdomo has turned heads as a non-roster invitee, striking out seven in three scoreless innings.
Guerra and Williams both have one option left, so if the team does decide to keep Perdomo, they could head to Triple-A to start the year.
Injured List: SP Brent Suter, RP Bobby Wahl
Minnesota Twins
Position Players
Locks (11): C Jason Castro, C Mitch Garver, 1B C.J. Cron, 2B Jonathan Schoop, SS Jorge Polanco, IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, LF Eddie Rosario, CF Byron Buxton, RF Max Kepler, DH Nelson Cruz, IF Ehire Adrianza
Bubble Spots (2): C/IF Willians Astudillo, OF Jake Cave
The versatile Willians Astudillo (5-for-17, HR) has the inside track on one bench spot after a strong finish to the 2018 season and an impressive showing in the Venezuelan Winter League.
That leaves Jake Cave (4-for-20, HR) and Tyler Austin (4-for-19, 2B) fighting with prospect LaMonte Wade (5-for-16, 2 2B) for the fourth outfielder job. Cave posted a 113 OPS+ with 13 home runs in 91 games last season and is capable of backing up Byron Buxton in center field, while Austin is limited to the corner spots.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Jose Berrios, SP Kyle Gibson, SP Jake Odorizzi, SP Michael Pineda, SP Martin Perez, RP Blake Parker, RP Trevor May, RP Taylor Rogers, RP Addison Reed, RP Trevor Hildenberger, RP Adalberto Mejia
Bubble Spots (1): RP Matt Magill
Matt Magill is trying to hold off Gabriel Moya, Tyler Duffey and Andrew Vasquez for the final spot in the Minnesota bullpen.
The 29-year-old is out of options, and after he posted a solid 3.81 ERA and 8.9 K/9 in 40 appearances last season, the Twins would likely be reluctant to expose him to waivers.
Injured List: 3B Miguel Sano
New York Mets
Position Players
Locks (9): C Wilson Ramos, C Travis d'Arnaud, 2B Robinson Cano, SS Amed Rosario, CF Brandon Nimmo, RF Michael Conforto, IF J.D. Davis, IF/OF Jeff McNeil, OF Keon Broxton, OF Juan Lagares
Bubble Spots (4): 1B Dominic Smith, 1B Pete Alonso, IF Adeiny Hechavarria (NRI)
Veteran Todd Frazier appears to be headed for the injured list with a left oblique injury, which should open the door for the red-hot duo of Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso to break camp in a platoon at first base. Service time considerations might not be as big of a factor with Alonso as other top prospects since he's already 24 years old.
It looks like non-roster invitee Adeiny Hechavarria and Luis Guillorme will benefit from Jed Lowrie's also being on the mend, as one of them will serve as a backup infielder. Hechavarria was signed for a reason.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Jacob deGrom, SP Noah Syndergaard, SP Zack Wheeler, SP Steven Matz, SP Jason Vargas, RP Edwin Diaz, RP Jeurys Familia, RP Seth Lugo, RP Justin Wilson, RP Robert Gsellman
Bubble Spots (2): RP Luis Avilan (NRI), RP Hector Santiago (NRI)
Luis Avilan (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K) is close to a lock to be the second left-hander alongside Justin Wilson.
Fellow non-roster invitee Hector Santiago (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K) would provide a third southpaw and a long reliever capable of going multiple innings.
Drew Smith, Tim Peterson and Rule 5 pick Kyle Dowdy are also vying for a bullpen gig.
Injured List: 1B/3B Todd Frazier, 3B Jed Lowrie
New York Yankees
Position Players
Locks (11): C Gary Sanchez, C Austin Romine, 1B Luke Voit, 2B Gleyber Torres, SS Troy Tulowitzki, 3B Miguel Andujar, IF DJ LeMahieu, LF Brett Gardner, CF Aaron Hicks, RF Aaron Judge, DH Giancarlo Stanton
Bubble Spots (1): 1B Greg Bird
Greg Bird (6-for-15, 3 2B, HR) is making a compelling case to be part of the Opening Day roster.
That would mean versatile Tyler Wade and outfielder Clint Frazier both start the season in Triple-A. They both have options remaining, so that's not an issue.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP James Paxton, SP Masahiro Tanaka, SP J.A. Happ, SP/RP Luis Cessa, RP Aroldis Chapman, RP Dellin Betances, RP Zack Britton, RP Chad Green, RP Adam Ottavino, RP Tommy Kahnle, RP Jonathan Holder
Bubble Spots (2): SP Domingo German, RP Stephen Tarpley
If CC Sabathia and Luis Severino both start the season on the injured list as expected, it should allow Luis Cessa, who is out of options, to claim one of the open rotation spots.
Domingo German (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K) has outpitched Jonathan Loaisiga (7.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 8 K) so far this spring, and he fits better out of the bullpen while the team waits for the first time it needs a fifth starter.
Stephen Tarpley debuted last September with a 3.00 ERA in 10 games, striking out 13 batters in nine innings of work. He fits well as a middle-inning lefty to complement Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman in the late innings.
Injured List: SS Didi Gregorius, OF Jacoby Ellsbury, SP Luis Severino, SP CC Sabathia, SP Jordan Montgomery
Oakland Athletics
Position Players
Locks (11): C Josh Phegley, 1B Matt Olson, 2B Jurickson Profar, SS Marcus Semien, 3B Matt Chapman, LF Robbie Grossman, CF Ramon Laureano, RF Stephen Piscotty, DH Khris Davis, 1B/OF Mark Canha, IF/OF Chad Pinder
Bubble Spots (1): C Nick Hundley (NRI)
Unless top prospect Sean Murphy is going to break camp with the team—which is extremely unlikely—the catcher situation is sorted out now that Chris Herrmann is slated to miss time following knee surgery.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Mike Fiers, SP Marco Estrada, SP Brett Anderson, SP Daniel Mengden, RP Blake Treinen, RP Lou Trivino, RP Joakim Soria, RP Fernando Rodney, RP Ryan Buchter, RP Yusmeiro Petit, RP Liam Hendriks
Bubble Spots (2): SP Frankie Montas, RP Jerry Blevins (NRI)
Would the A's really consider breaking camp with prized prospect Jesus Luzardo (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 K) as part of the starting rotation?
Probably not, which opens the door for Frankie Montas to round out the starting staff.
Veteran lefty Jerry Blevins' minor league deal was a formality. He was all but assured of a spot in the bullpen from the get-go as the second lefty alongside Ryan Buchter. That leaves Ryan Dull and J.B. Wendelken on the outside looking in.
Injured List: C Chris Herrmann, OF Nick Martini
Philadelphia Phillies
Position Players
Locks (11): C J.T. Realmuto, 1B Rhys Hoskins, 2B Cesar Hernandez, SS Jean Segura, 3B Maikel Franco, LF Bryce Harper, CF Odubel Herrera, RF Andrew McCutchen, C Andrew Knapp, IF/OF Scott Kingery, OF Nick Williams
Bubble Spots (1): OF Aaron Altherr
The Bryce Harper signing has pushed out-of-options Aaron Altherr to the roster bubble.
He's penciled into a spot for now, but if Dylan Cozens (7-for-17, 2 2B, 2 HR) keeps raking, the team will have a decision to make.
Regardless, someone will be pushed out once Roman Quinn returns from an oblique strain.
Pitchers
Locks (12): SP Aaron Nola, SP Jake Arrieta, SP Nick Pivetta, SP Zach Eflin, SP Vince Velasquez, RP David Robertson, RP Seranthony Dominguez, RP Pat Neshek, RP Hector Neris, RP Adam Morgan, RP Jose Alvarez, RP Juan Nicasio
Bubble Spots (1): RP Edubray Ramos
Assuming high-priced Juan Nicasio is staying put, there's one spot up for grabs in the Phillies bullpen.
Edubray Ramos was excellent last season with a 2.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12 holds in 52 games, so he gets the nod over Yacksel Rios (3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 K) and non-roster invitee Edward Paredes (2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K).
Injured List: OF Roman Quinn, RP Tommy Hunter
Pittsburgh Pirates
Position Players
Locks (9): C Francisco Cervelli, C Elias Diaz, 1B Josh Bell, 2B Adam Frazier, 3B Colin Moran, IF Erik Gonzalez, LF Corey Dickerson, CF Starling Marte, RF Lonnie Chisenhall
Bubble Spots (3): SS Kevin Newman, IF Jung Ho Kang, OF Melky Cabrera (NRI)
There's still an open battle for the starting shortstop job in Pittsburgh between trade acquisition Erik Gonzalez (1-for-14, 6 K) and prospect Kevin Newman (3-for-14, 2B).
Gonzalez will be on the roster regardless, so it comes down to whether Newman can play his way into at least a part-time role. So far, so good on that front this spring.
Jung Ho Kang (3-for-15, 3 HR) can be a dangerous bat off the bench and backing up the corner infield spots, while Melky Cabrera (5-for-16, 2B) seems to have staked claim to the fourth outfield job.
If they decide to go with a five-man bench, the versatile Pablo Reyes is the leading candidate.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Jameson Taillon, SP Chris Archer, SP Trevor Williams, SP Joe Musgrove, SP/RP Jordan Lyles, RP Felipe Vazquez, RP Keone Kela, RP Richard Rodriguez, RP Kyle Crick, RP Nick Burdi
Bubble Spots (3): RP Michael Feliz, RP Francisco Liriano (NRI), RP Tyler Lyons (NRI)
Jordan Lyles and Nick Kingham are fighting for the No. 5 starter job. Lyles will be on the roster regardless, so if he can win the job, it would open up a spot for another reliever.
Both pitchers have been rocked this spring, so Lyles could win the job by default.
Michael Feliz won an Opening Day roster spot last spring and posted a 10.4 K/9 rate over 47 appearances, so he has a good chance of being included.
That would leave two spots for the non-roster veteran trio of Francisco Liriano, Tyler Lyons and Brandon Maurer. The lefties get the nod with Vazquez as the only other southpaw in the pen.
Injured List: RF Gregory Polanco, SP Chad Kuhl, RP Edgar Santana
San Diego Padres
Position Players
Locks (11): C Austin Hedges, 1B Eric Hosmer, 2B Ian Kinsler, SS Luis Urias, 3B Manny Machado, LF Wil Myers, OF Franmil Reyes, OF Manuel Margot, OF Franchy Cordero, OF Hunter Renfroe, IF Greg Garcia
Bubble Spots (1): C Francisco Mejia
The Travis Jankowski injury took care of the outfield logjam, as Franmil Reyes, Manuel Margot, Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe are all now locks to join Wil Myers.
The Francisco Mejia question comes down to whether the front office thinks he would benefit more from playing every day and continuing to work on his defensive game at Triple-A. He's gone 8-for-16 with three doubles and a home run this spring, which could force their hand.
Pitchers
Locks (8): SP Joey Lucchesi, SP Eric Lauer, SP/RP Robbie Erlin, SP/RP Matt Strahm, RP Kirby Yates, RP Craig Stammen, RP Adam Warren, RP Aaron Loup
Bubble Spots (5): SP Jacob Nix, SP/RP Bryan Mitchell, RP Phil Maton, RP Trey Wingenter, RP Brett Kennedy
Even after signing Adam Warren and Aaron Loup to bolster the relief corps, the Padres pitching staff is loaded with question marks.
Joey Lucchesi and Eric Lauer are the only locks for the rotation. Matt Strahm and Robbie Erlin are both gunning for starting jobs, though they'll be on the roster regardless. Jacob Nix is also a strong candidate to make the starting staff.
Bryan Mitchell showed enough down the stretch that the team won't risk exposing him to waivers, and Phil Maton (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K) has probably already pitched himself into a job.
That leaves two spots with Trey Wingenter and Brett Kennedy currently earning the nod.
Injured List: OF Travis Jankowski, SP Garrett Richards, SP Dinelson Lamet, RP Jose Castillo, RP Miguel Diaz
San Francisco Giants
Position Players
Locks (8): C Buster Posey, 1B Brandon Belt, 2B Joe Panik, SS Brandon Crawford, 3B Evan Longoria, CF Steven Duggar, IF Pablo Sandoval, OF Mac Williamson
Bubble Spots (4): 1B/OF Chris Shaw, C Rene Rivera (NRI), IF Yangervis Solarte (NRI), OF Gerardo Parra (NRI)
There are at least two outfield spots that need to be filled alongside Steven Duggar and out-of-options Mac Williamson.
Gerardo Parra (6-for-16, 2 HR) and Chris Shaw (5-for-19, 2 HR) have performed the best this spring, so they get the nod. That said, keep an eye on non-roster invitee Mike Gerber (5-for-10, 2B), who the Giants claimed off waivers from the Tigers in December.
Yangervis Solarte (6-for-18, 3B, HR) is a lock, but his status as a non-roster invitee means he's listed here on the bubble.
That leaves the backup catcher job, which will likely come down to Stephen Vogt (3-for-8) or Rene Rivera (4-for-11, 2B). Rivera doesn't come with the same health questions that Vogt does, so he gets the nod.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Madison Bumgarner, SP Jeff Samardzija, SP Derek Holland, SP Dereck Rodriguez, SP/RP Drew Pomeranz, SP/RP Chris Stratton, RP Will Smith, RP Tony Watson, RP Mark Melancon, RP Sam Dyson, RP Reyes Moronta
Bubble Spots (2): RP Travis Bergen, RP Trevor Gott
Rule 5 pick Travis Bergen (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K) and out-of-options Trevor Gott (3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K) are either on the roster or they're gone, so they are the clear front-runners for the final two bullpen spots.
Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is also in the mix.
Injured List: SP Johnny Cueto
Seattle Mariners
Position Players
Locks (9): C Omar Narvaez, C David Freitas, 1B Edwin Encarnacion, 2B Dee Gordon, 3B Kyle Seager, LF Domingo Santana, CF Mallex Smith, RF Mitch Haniger, DH Jay Bruce
Bubble Spots (3): SS Tim Beckham, 1B Dan Vogelbach, IF Dylan Moore
Ichiro Suzuki will be on the roster for the team's trip to Japan. After that, who knows?
Tim Beckham is the pick at shortstop over J.P. Crawford, who should benefit from some additional time in Triple-A.
The team needs a backup infielder, which is why Dylan Moore makes the cut. That means Dan Vogelbach and Ryon Healy are fighting for one spot. Vogelbach (6-for-13, HR) is having a good spring, and he's out of options, while Healy still has one minor league option, so that dictates the decision.
Pitchers
Locks (9): SP Marco Gonzales, SP Yusei Kikuchi, SP Mike Leake, SP Felix Hernandez, SP Wade LeBlanc, RP Hunter Strickland, RP Cory Gearrin, RP Zac Rosscup, RP Shawn Armstrong
Bubble Spots (4): RP Nick Rumbelow, RP Dan Altavilla, RP Gerson Bautista, RP Chasen Bradford
Hunter Strickland, Cory Gearrin and Zac Rosscup were signed to try to bring some veteran stability to a relief corps that was gutted.
Aside from that trio and Shawn Armstrong, we're just throwing darts.
Gerson Bautista came over in the Robinson Cano trade and has late-inning stuff, so he's worth keeping a close eye on for a team that lacks a proven closer.
Injured List: RP Anthony Swarzak, RP Sam Tuivailala
St. Louis Cardinals
Position Players
Locks (10): C Yadier Molina, 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 2B Kolten Wong, SS Paul DeJong, 3B Matt Carpenter, LF Marcell Ozuna, CF Harrison Bader, 1B/OF Jose Martinez, IF Jedd Gyorko, OF Dexter Fowler
Bubble Spots (3): RF Tyler O'Neill, IF Yairo Munoz, C Matt Wieters (NRI)
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote of Tyler O'Neill on March 4: "The Cardinals have reserved a spot for him as a spare outfielder, for now."
He's 5-for-21 with four home runs this spring.
Yairo Munoz is now the backup infielder with the departure of Greg Garcia, while veteran Matt Wieters was signed late to push Francisco Pena for the backup catcher job.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Jack Flaherty, SP Miles Mikolas, SP Adam Wainwright, SP Michael Wacha, SP/RP John Gant, RP Jordan Hicks, RP Andrew Miller, RP Luke Gregerson, RP Brett Cecil, RP John Brebbia, RP Chasen Shreve
Bubble Spots (1): RP Tyler Webb
Austin Gomber is probably the most deserving candidate for the final spot in the Cardinals bullpen. It makes sense to keep him stretched out in Triple-A, though, as the next man up in the rotation.
Dominic Leone and out-of-options Mike Mayers are both vying for the final spot in the bullpen. Tyler Webb (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K) has been too good this spring to be overlooked, though.
Injured List: SP Carlos Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
Position Players
Locks (12): C Mike Zunino, C Michael Perez, 2B Joey Wendle, SS Willy Adames, 3B Matt Duffy, LF Tommy Pham, CF Kevin Kiermaier, RF Austin Meadows, DH Avisail Garcia, 1B/DH Ji-Man Choi, 1B/3B Yandy Diaz, IF/OF Daniel Robertson
Bubble Spots (0): None
Outfielder Guillermo Heredia is the last cut on the position-player side of things. He still has a minor league option left and will almost certainly be the team's fourth outfielder at some point when the need arises. Until then, these 12 guys are locked.
Pitchers
Locks (10): SP Blake Snell, SP Charlie Morton, SP Tyler Glasnow, RP Ryan Yarbrough, RP Yonny Chirinos, RP Jose Alvarado, RP Diego Castillo, RP Chaz Roe, RP Wilmer Font, RP Ryne Stanek
Bubble Spots (3): RP Jacob Faria, RP Hunter Wood, RP Oliver Drake (NRI)
The 10 guys listed above all played a vital role on the Rays pitching staff last season, including Tyler Glasnow, who flashed serious potential after coming over in the Chris Archer trade.
A healthy Jacob Faria (6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 7 K) is pitching well, and Hunter Wood (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K) is all but a lock after making 29 appearances with a 3.73 ERA and 9.2 K/9 last year.
Non-roster invitee Oliver Drake (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K) is making a strong case to be the last member of the relief corps over Emilio Pagan, Adam Kolarek and Austin Pruitt, who all have remaining options.
Injured List: None
Texas Rangers
Position Players
Locks (10): C Jeff Mathis, C/IF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 1B Ronald Guzman, 2B Rougned Odor, SS Elvis Andrus, 3B Asdrubal Cabrera, LF Joey Gallo, CF Delino DeShields Jr., RF Nomar Mazara, DH Shin-Soo Choo
Bubble Spots (3): CI/RP Matt Davidson (NRI), IF Logan Forsythe (NRI), OF Hunter Pence (NRI)
The Rangers have one of the more interesting roster situations thanks to a handful of high-profile non-roster invitees.
Matt Davidson could be used as a two-way player, and he's swinging the bat well at 6-for-20 with three home runs.
Logan Forsythe is up against Nolan Fontana for the backup infield job. Hunter Pence is trying to edge out Willie Calhoun and Carlos Tocci for the fourth outfielder gig. This could go a lot of different directions, but we'll give the veterans the benefit of the doubt for now.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Mike Minor, SP Lance Lynn, SP Drew Smyly, SP Edinson Volquez, SP Shelby Miller, RP Jose Leclerc, RP Jesse Chavez, RP Shawn Kelley, RP Chris Martin, RP Zach McAllister, RP Connor Sadzeck
Bubble Spots (1): RP Jordan Romano
With one spot available, Rule 5 pick Jordan Romano (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K) has done nothing to discourage the Rangers from breaking camp with him on the roster.
If that changes, someone from the lefty trio of Jeffrey Springs, Kyle Bird and C.D. Pelham would likely be the pick since this projected relief corps is without a southpaw.
Injured List: RP Luke Farrell
Toronto Blue Jays
Position Players
Locks (10): C Danny Jansen, C Luke Maile, 1B Justin Smoak, 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr., SS Freddy Galvis, 3B Brandon Drury, LF Billy McKinney, CF Kevin Pillar, RF Randal Grichuk, DH Kendrys Morales
Bubble Spots (2): IF Richard Urena, OF Dalton Pompey
Despite a 110 OPS+ and 22 home runs last season, Teoscar Hernandez is getting a serious run for his roster spot from Dalton Pompey.
Pompey, 26, is out of options, and he's gone 6-for-19 with two doubles and a home run this spring. His speed and defense make him a better fit as the team's fourth outfielder, and Hernandez still has two options remaining.
Richard Urena will likely serve as the team's backup infielder until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is promoted, at which time he'll head back to Triple-A.
Pitchers
Locks (8): SP Marcus Stroman, SP Aaron Sanchez, SP Clay Buchholz, SP Matt Shoemaker, SP/RP Clayton Richard, RP Ken Giles, RP Ryan Tepera, RP Tim Mayza
Bubble Spots (5): RP Joe Biagini, RP Sam Gaviglio, RP Elvis Luciano, RP John Axford (NRI), RP Bud Norris (NRI)
The addition of Clay Buchholz appears to have created a battle for the No. 5 starter job between Clayton Richard and Ryan Borucki. Richard will be on the roster either way, and he's outpitched Borucki to this point.
John Axford and Bud Norris are as close to locks as someone on a minor league deal can be. Rule 5 pick Elvis Luciano has enough upside that he's worth stashing for a year, especially as the team rebuilds.
That leaves Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio as our picks for the final two spots. Both guys are capable of working multiple innings, and they've combined for 9.1 scoreless innings this spring.
Injured List: 2B Devon Travis, RP David Phelps
Washington Nationals
Position Players
Locks (11): C Yan Gomes, C Kurt Suzuki, 1B Ryan Zimmerman, 2B Brian Dozier, SS Trea Turner, 3B Anthony Rendon, LF Juan Soto, CF Victor Robles, RF Adam Eaton, 1B Matt Adams, OF Michael Taylor
Bubble Spots (1): IF/OF Wilmer Difo
There's a good chance Howie Kendrick will start the season on the injured list, which leaves Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez to compete for the final bench spot.
Both guys could make it if the team goes with a seven-man bullpen. Otherwise, Difo's past MLB experience should give him the upper hand.
Pitchers
Locks (11): SP Max Scherzer, SP Patrick Corbin, SP Stephen Strasburg, SP Anibal Sanchez, SP Jeremy Hellickson, RP Sean Doolittle, RP Trevor Rosenthal, RP Kyle Barraclough, RP Justin Miller, RP Sammy Solis, RP Matt Grace
Bubble Spots (2): RP Austen Williams, RP Scott Copeland (NRI)
Justin Miller, Sammy Solis and Matt Grace are all out of options, so they've been included with the locks.
If Koda Glover starts the season on the injured list as expected, Austen Williams (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER) should have a great chance of earning a spot.
That leaves one opening, and non-roster veteran Scott Copeland (4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 K) has made a strong case. The former starter is a multi-inning option.
Injured List: IF/OF Howie Kendrick, RP Koda Glover
