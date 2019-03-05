NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs Discussing 'Record-Setting' Contract Extension

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly in negotiations with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a "record-setting" contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hill is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2019, and he will make just over $2 million. Since Kansas City selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Hill has developed into one of the NFL's top wideouts and return men and has three Pro Bowl nods to his credit.

The 25-year-old speedster is coming off a career year. He registered 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018 along with a rushing touchdown and a punt-return score. He was named a first-team All-Pro as a flex player for the first time in his career after earning the distinction for his return prowess as a rookie in 2016.

Hill has now topped 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons after he grabbed 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven scores in 2017.

The quarterback switch from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes helped Hill, and he was a key factor in Mahomes' being named the 2018 NFL MVP.

Kansas City is in line to be a contender in the AFC once again after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season and taking the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots to overtime. In three NFL campaigns, Hill has reached the playoffs three times and played in four postseason games.

The NFL's largest contract in total value for a wide receiver is the five-year, $90 million deal Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the New York Giants last year. Since Hill is a year younger than OBJ and the salary cap continues to go up, it is easy to see Hill surpassing that mark.

Kansas City has arguably the NFL's most potent offense with Mahomes throwing to Hill and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. It will remain intact in 2019, and there is little doubt that the Chiefs front office will look to keep the group together for many years beyond that.

Since Mahomes and Kelce both have multiple years remaining on their deals, Hill is the first significant player who must be addressed on the offensive side of the ball.