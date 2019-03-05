Donovan Smith, Buccaneers Agree to Reported 3-Year, $41.25M Contract

Donovan Smith, Buccaneers Agree to Reported 3-Year, $41.25M ContractMarch 5, 2019
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Donovan Smith reached an agreement Tuesday on a reported three-year, $41.25 million contract extension.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers
We have re-signed LT Donovan Smith to a multi-year deal. 📰 » https://t.co/tYfAdNUwlT https://t.co/lMHR5TRB2E
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the financial details and noted the deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money.
