Donovan Smith, Buccaneers Agree to Reported 3-Year, $41.25M Contract

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Donovan Smith reached an agreement Tuesday on a reported three-year, $41.25 million contract extension.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the financial details and noted the deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.