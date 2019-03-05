Donovan Smith, Buccaneers Agree to Reported 3-Year, $41.25M Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

TAMPA, FL - JULY 30: Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Training Camp at One Buc Place on July 30, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Donovan Smith reached an agreement Tuesday on a reported three-year, $41.25 million contract extension. 

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the financial details and noted the deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

