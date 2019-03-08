NFL Free Agents Who Won't Get the Payday They're Looking For

1 of 10

Don Wright/Associated Press

When he's on the field, Le'Veon Bell is one of the NFL's most dangerous running backs. In each of his last two seasons, he has topped 1,800 total yards, caught at least 75 passes and scored nine or more touchdowns.

Per Joel Corry of CBS Sports, the 27-year-old believes that production merits a massive payday.

"Bell's exact financial demands during last year's negotiations were never disclosed. He reportedly wanted the same $17 million per year disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is on the trading block, got from the Steelers in a 2017 contract extension. Previously, Bell alluded to needing $15 million per year in a rap song. After the Steelers disclosed their plans with Bell, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the three-time All-Pro running back is seeking $50 million in the first two years of his contract."

Even if Bell hadn't sat out the 2018 season while engaged in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he wasn't likely to land the deal he seeks.

Now? There's no chance.

It isn't only a matter of his year away. Some team was bound to talk itself into believing that time off behooved him, as it reduced the wear and tear on his tires.

But in the interim, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley signed an extension that reset the market. That extension is now looking disastrous amid reports that Gurley has arthritis in his balky left knee.

It's a sobering reminder of why NFL teams stopped giving running backs lucrative deals.