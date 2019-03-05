WWE Legend Chris 'King Kong Bundy' Pallies Dies at Age 61

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE legend King Kong Bundy died Monday at the age of 61.

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling founder David Herro announced Bundy's death early Tuesday morning on Facebook, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider later confirmed it, noting that Bundy had been "dealing with some health issues of late."

Bundy—whose real name was Chris Pallies—spent six years with WWE across two stints and main-evented WrestleMania II in a steel cage match against Hulk Hogan.

