Europa League 2019: Round of 16 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League continues on Thursday with the round of 16, as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Napoli and Inter Milan fight for places in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal travel to Rennes in one of the early kick-offs, which will also see Inter take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and Sevilla host Slavia Prague.

Among the later kick-offs, Chelsea welcome Dynamo Kiev to Stamford Bridge and Napoli face Red Bull Salzburg at the Stadio San Paolo.

Thursday Schedule, Predictions

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Inter Milan, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)

Dinamo Zagreb 0-3 Benfica, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Sevilla 2-0 Slavia Prague, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Rennes 1-2 Arsenal, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Zenit St. Petersburg 1-1 Villarreal, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Chelsea 2-0 Dynamo Kiev, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

Napoli 3-0 Red Bull Salzburg, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)

Valencia 2-1 Krasnodar, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

B/R Live provides UEFA Europa League live-stream coverage, while Univision Deportes will also stream in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BT Sport app.

Match Odds

Eintracht Frankfurt (7-5), Draw (27-11), Inter Milan (11-5)

Dinamo Zagreb (9-4), Draw (26-11), Benfica (7-5)

Sevilla (3-7), Draw (4-1), Slavia Prague (8-1)

Rennes (58-19), Draw (5-2), Arsenal (21-20)

Zenit St. Petersburg (1-1), Draw (13-5), Villarreal (10-3)

Chelsea (6-17), Draw (9-2), Dynamo Kiev (10-1)

Napoli (8-15), Draw (37-10), Red Bull Salzburg (6-1)

Valencia (10-21), Draw (19-5), Krasnodar (69-10)

Via Oddschecker

Rennes vs. Arsenal

Arsenal made it through the round of 32 with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline over BATE Borisov, but they made life hard for themselves with a 1-0 defeat at BATE in the opening leg, and they'll be eager to avoid doing the same here.

The Gunners have played well since overcoming BATE, scoring seven goals against Southampton and Bournemouth, while they perhaps deserved all three points from their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Football writer Jeremy Smith believes they'll be wise not to take Rennes lightly, though:

The Ligue 1 side will be fresh and raring to go on Thursday after not playing over the weekend, per Goal's Robin Bairner:

The Gunners will be missing Alexandre Lacazette for both legs after he was sent off for an elbow in the first leg against BATE. They'll have to turn to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead, and the Gabon striker will be eager to make amends after his penalty miss cost his side against Spurs.

Arsenal should be capable of beating a side sat 10th in the French top flight, but it may not be easy.

Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kiev

As with Arsenal, the Europa League is Chelsea's only remaining shot at silverware this season, and it's also a useful back-up route to UEFA Champions League qualification should they miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

They face a potentially tricky last-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev, who have resumed domestic duties after their winter break.

The Ukrainian side should be back in the flow with two more matches under their belts on top of their two-legged triumph over Olympiakos in the last round.

Chelsea will likely turn to Olivier Giroud once again, as he has been a key figure in their Europa League campaign:

Along with Giroud, Ross Barkley also scored in both legs of their last-32 tie with Malmo, while Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed with a start in the second leg:

His only appearance since was off the bench in the Carabao Cup final, but the Europa League is the perfect competition to continue giving him opportunities, given manager Maurizio Sarri has been reluctant to do so in the Premier League.

If he's handed a start on Thursday, Chelsea will hope he, Giroud and Barkley can help them secure a positive result to take with them to Ukraine.