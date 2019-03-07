MLB's Team-by-Team 2019 Spring Training Top Prospect Report

29 of 30

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

One of the most hyped prospects in any big league camp, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected four hits, including two doubles, in 16 at-bats for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays will keep the 19-year-old in the minors for legitimate developmental reasons (he's played just 30 games at Triple-A) and service-time considerations. Bank on it.

But if the son of Vlad keeps raking, Toronto will soon give him a chance to torment big league pitching during the regular season.

Questions about his conditioning and weight (6'2", 250 lbs) have surfaced. But Guerrero doesn't seem fazed, per ESPN.com's Marly Rivera:

"That weight is normal for me; that's what I weighed last year. But this spring training, getting in better shape is part of my job too. Part of the work I am focused on this spring training is to strengthen my body and be as healthy as possible. I am not killing myself to lose weight but it is my job to be in the best shape possible for when the season starts."