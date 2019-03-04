Clarence Seedorf Says Real Madrid Must Protect Vinicius Junior's Development

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Former Real Madrid star Clarence Seedorf has said Los Blancos must do their best to support the long-term development of Vinicius Junior.

The Cameroon manager, who featured in a Madrid shirt for four years, said the youngster is a special talent, but Real must not overload the attacker in his earliest days at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

According to Alberto Pinero of Goal, the Dutchman heeded a warning to his former team:

"Vinicius is doing a very good job. You cannot leave the pressure and responsibility on young people in general. Young people must enter a safe and protected environment to be able to pass and fail, so little by little they can adapt. The most important thing is that the environment protects them. Real Madrid bet on Vinicius a long time ago. He has had the good fortune of being able to graduate from the Castilla side quickly because Cristiano [Ronaldo] left and the others may not be going through their best moment, so he is creating his own space. And he's carrying it with a lot of personality, putting in a lot of work and helping the team. It's normal that not everything will turn out well."

Andrea Comas/Associated Press

The 18-year-old has been one of the bright sparks during a difficult campaign for Madrid. The forward has shone since arriving from Flamengo, making his first-team debut last September against Atletico Madrid.

Vinicius has made 19 appearances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring twice as he establishes himself in the capital.

Seedorf added it might be "five or six years" before the forward develops, and said Real must "be prepared if he can not give continuity, which is normal for any young person. It happens to everyone."

Madrid have traditionally been impatient with young starlets in the past, opting to sign experienced talent who can hit the ground running in La Liga.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real manager Santiago Solari is clearly a fan of the Brazilian. Despite his side losing 3-0 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, the coach was quick to praise the teenager.

According to Goal's Guy Atkinson, Solari said: "I like to look at all the positive things that football players do. Vinicius has a lot of positive things; his ability, quality, sacrifice, willingness to learn and how he can stand the pressure—so many things in such a short time."

Real continue to roll the dice in the hope of finding a combination or individual that replaces Cristiano Ronaldo's influence.

The Portuguese's shadow remains at the Bernabeu, and Real must discover new superstars to carry the fight in Spain and Europe.

Vinicius has the ability to develop into one of Brazil's top players, but Madrid must allow the attacker to grow without the weight of the world on his back.