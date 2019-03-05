NFL Mock Draft 2019: Predicting Where Top Prospects Will Land in 1st Round

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The latest round of NFL auditions is in the books.

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine closed Monday, leaving a pile of 40 times, workout reps and interview transcripts for teams to sort over in their latest intel-collection efforts ahead of the late April talent grab.

We have updated our first-round mock draft based on the combine, and after examining our first 32 picks, we'll spotlight three players who helped themselves in Indianapolis.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

12. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. Cleveland Browns: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

26. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Combine Winners

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Standing a chiseled 6'3" and 228 pounds with just 1.9 percent body fat, Metcalf looks like he must've been sculpted out of something. But good luck finding a piece of concrete that can bench-press 225 pounds 27 times, sky for a 40.5" vertical leap and race 40 yards in just 4.33 seconds.

Metcalf is a physical marvel, and even those who live around this larger-than-life league are amazed by his physical tools.

"He looked like Jim Brown," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "I mean he's the biggest wideout I've ever seen, and you got to ask yourself, 'Who's tackling this guy?'"

A lot of college defenders didn't bring him down. Over parts of three seasons—he lost significant time to both a broken foot and a neck injury—he tallied 67 receptions for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns. That's 18.3 yards per catch and an end-zone appearance on more than 20 percent of his touches.

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Had Metcalf not attended the combine, Sweat might've been the one going viral.

Sweat is ostensibly a near-6'6", 260-pound defensive lineman. The only thing is, the guy can scoot like an NFL wide receiver:

Sweat's 40 time gave him the modern record (since 2003) at his position. He also finished among the top seven at his position in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Considering he'd already boosted his stock with a standout performance at the Senior Bowl, there's no telling how high he could climb.

"Now scouts have numbers to match up with film," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote. "And the film was already good enough for Sweat to be ranked No. 11 on my board before he blazed down the track. ... Sweat is now in play for pass-rush-needy teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 5 overall), Detroit Lions (No. 8 overall), Green Bay Packers (No. 12 overall) and Miami Dolphins (No. 13 overall)."

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While Butler's film and on-field work is good enough to do the talking for him, the former Cyclone is not above publicly patting his own back.

"Nobody is built like me," Butler told reporters. "I'm built different, and I'm going to show that I'm going to use that."

Butler used his natural advantages early and often at the combine. He stood taller than every receiver in this class at over 6'5", tipped the scales at 227 pounds and still motored through a 4.48-second 40-yard dash. He also ranked among the top eight at his position in the bench press and broad jump.

While he needs to become a more consistent pass-catcher, he can house anything he touches. In 2018, he turned his 60 receptions into 1,318 yards (22 per catch) and nine touchdowns.