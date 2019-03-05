USA vs. Brazil Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for SheBelieves Cup

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The United States take on Brazil in their final game of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup on Tuesday still searching for their first win of the tournament.

The holders have been held to draws by Japan and England in their opening two games to sit third in the standings.

The results mean Jill Ellis' side must beat Brazil and hope England and Japan draw in their final game to have any chance of retaining their title.

Full details of how the hosts can win the tournament are available here. Brazil have lost both of their games and are out of contention.

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Preview

The United States will have to go for victory against Brazil at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, after being held to consecutive 2-2 draws.

Midfielder Megan Rapinhoe has scored in both games for the holders, but she admitted the team have not been good enough, per Teresa M. Walker at the Associated Press:

"It's just frustrating. I feel like there was a lot more in the game for us. But whether it's in the game or not, you have to go take it, make it happen, and finish and stay focused every minute of it. And we didn't. There was too many technical errors, there was too many tactical lapses, there's just not tough enough really ... It's not good enough."

Scoring has not been a problem for the United States, but they have leaked goals and looked shaky defensively.

Rapinhoe offered her opinion on the team's shortcomings:

The United States will also have to cope again without injured goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher against Brazil.

Adrianna Franch was a surprise inclusion against England in goal for her debut, and she was backed by Ellis despite an error in conceding a free-kick from which the Lionesses scored:

The tournament has highlighted how the United States need to improve, but they should be confident of victory against a Brazil team beaten 2-1 by England and 3-1 by Japan.

Brazil still look to 41-year-old Formiga and 33-year-old Marta for inspiration. The Orlando Pride forward has showed in the tournament she can be a handful:

Defensively, though, they have looked weak and have conceded late goals in both of their games to slip to two defeats.

Both teams will want to sign off the tournament with a good result, but the United States look to have the firepower needed to overcome Brazil, although it might not be enough to retain their trophy.