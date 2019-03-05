Champions League 2019: Live Stream, Odds for Tuesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

MB Media/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid in good shape to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's top club competition.

Spurs are in Germany for the second leg of their clash against Borussia Dortmund. Mauricio Pochettino's side lead 3-0 from the first leg at Wembley Stadium and are expected to progress.

Holders Real Madrid also have the advantage in their tie. They lead Ajax 2-1 and play the return leg at home in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Real Madrid vs. Ajax (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Match Odds

Dortmund 30-29, Spurs 3-1, draw 14-5

Real Madrid 9-13, Ajax 9-2, draw 17-5

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Preview

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham blew Dortmund away in the first leg, with goals from Heung-Min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente securing an impressive result for the Premier League side.

However, Spurs have not won in three league outings since that game. They have been beaten by Burnley and Chelsea and needed a Harry Kane penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday.

The results means their title challenge has faded and they now find themselves in a battle with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea to finish in the top four.

The Champions League offers a distraction from their current poor domestic form, and Harry Kane has urged his side to "get it done" ahead of the trip to Dortmund, per BBC Sport.

Tottenham have a reputation for struggling to cope with pressure, and there will be plenty of expectation on Tuesday night given their lead from the first leg:

However, Dortmund have also experienced a wobble domestically. They have blown a nine-point lead in the Bundesliga and are now top of the table ahead of Bayern Munich only on goal difference.

They will need to mount an impressive comeback if they are to progress, but Marco Reus has not given up hope of a turnaround:

Dortmund go into the game after a 2-1 defeat to Augsburg on Friday. Manager Lucien Favre offered his view on the defeat after the game:

The Bundesliga side will need to improve if they are to progress, and they have the players who can cause Spurs problems.

Reus, Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho have all played key roles for Dortmund this season, but it would still be a surprise if they were to make it through.

Real Madrid are another team who are struggling domestically ahead of their second leg against Ajax.

The Spanish giants were beaten by Barcelona on Saturday to fall 12 points behind the leaders and effectively end their title challenge.

The defeat was Madrid's second in four days to Ernesto Valverde's side, who also knocked them out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, leaving the Champions League the only trophy they have left to play for.

Luka Modric has said the team have missed Cristiano Ronaldo this season:

Madrid will also have to cope without Sergio Ramos for the tie. The club captain has been suspended for two games for deliberately picking up a yellow card in the first leg:

Ajax also showed in the first game they can cause the holders problems defensively:

The Dutch side created plenty of chances and also had a goal controversially ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Ajax will also come into the game fresh after their Eredevisie match against PEC Zwolle was postponed to allow the players further rest:

Madrid have lost their last three games in a row at the Bernabeu, and their home struggles will give Ajax hope they can spring a shock.

Los Blancos should have the quality and the experience to see this one through, but the Dutch side could make it an uncomfortable evening for the hosts.