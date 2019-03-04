Premier League Fixtures: Week 30 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ahead of Week 30's action in the 2018-19 Premier League season, the most exciting title race in years is still too close to call.

Manchester City have a one-point lead over Liverpool at the table's summit after the Reds could only draw 0-0 with Everton, and both sides have winnable games in Week 30:

City host Watford at the Etihad Stadium, and Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been dragged into the race for the top four and will be looking for a first league win in four when they visit Southampton on Saturday.

Here is the Week 30 schedule, along with score predictions for each match:

Saturday, March 9

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City 0-2 West Ham United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Bournemouth

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Leicester City 3-0 Fulham

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United 0-1 Everton

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City 2-0 Watford

Sunday, March 10

Noon GMT/7 a.m. ET: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET: Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

4:30 p.m. GMY/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United

Not since the 2011-12 season has the Premier League title race been so close at this stage of the season.

In that campaign, it was Manchester United who led City by one point after 29 matches.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that City turned over the deficit to eventually win the title on goal difference.

Unfortunately for the Merseyside outfit, they are not the side with momentum:

Just four victories in 2019 has seen Liverpool squander the seven-point lead they held over City at the end of 2018.

City, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 10 league matches. And the visit of Watford should not pose a huge threat on Saturday.

The Hornets are enjoying an excellent season and have won three of their last four in the league.

But they have not picked up any points away at top-six sides this term, losing 2-0 to Arsenal, 2-1 to Tottenham and, most recently, 5-0 to Liverpool.

City have not actually been prolific of late, scoring just two goals in their last three matches in all competitions, but they have the firepower to expose Watford's defence just as Liverpool did.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

If Pep Guardiola's side can pick up all three points at the Etihad Stadium, they will put more pressure on Liverpool as their lead at the top would stretch to four points.

That will leave Jurgen Klopp's men having to beat Burnley on Sunday to reduce the gap to one point again.

Until recently, the Clarets were enjoying a fantastic 2019. They went unbeaten for eight matches after their Boxing Day loss to Everton before losing 2-0 to Newcastle United last week.

Another defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday was another blow, and they could hardly have asked for a trickier next challenge than a trip to Anfield.

The intrigue in this season's Premier League is not just at the top of the table, as there is a fierce battle for the top four.

Two of the teams involved, Arsenal and Manchester United, face off at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looking to further establish themselves in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

Fixtures between United and Arsenal were title deciders not so long ago, and the fact that just a Champions League spot is on the line this time around is an indication of both clubs' recent struggles.

But the Premier League giants have both shown indications recently they could be title contenders again soon, especially United, who have taken 32 points from a possible 36 since Solskjaer took charge:

Under the Norwegian, United beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in the FA Cup back in January.

The Red Devils were dominant on that occasion, but Sunday's clash will be a closer contest.

United are enduring a major injury crisis, and Arsenal have looked greatly improved of late, producing a fine performance last time out away at Tottenham in a match they were unfortunate to draw 1-1.