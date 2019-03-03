Video: Watch Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington Try to Fight in Casino After UFC 235

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Kamaru Usman of Nigeria walks back to his corner after the fourth round of his welterweight championship bout against Tyron Woodley during the UFC 235 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tensions are already running high between new UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No. 1 contender Colby Covington

TMZ Sports obtained video footage showing Usman and Covington getting into an altercation in a Las Vegas casino on Sunday:

It marked the second time the two have nearly come to blows in less than 24 hours. The first incident occurred as Usman was leaving the Octagon after defeating Tyron Woodley to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 235:

Per TMZ Sports, witnesses said security was able to get involved before the situation escalated and both fighters were escorted out of the casino before police had to be called. 

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the UFC informed Covington he will be Usman's first challenger at a date still to be determined. 

Based on the animosity already being displayed between Usman and Covington, their showdown for the UFC welterweight title will be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

