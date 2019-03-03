Sam Hinkie Tweets Bryce Harper About Buying Ex-GM's House After Phillies Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2019

Bryce Harper stands with the Philadelphia Phillies mascot Phanatic before being introduced as a Phillies player during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball facility, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper and the Phillies agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bryce Harper has a new team this offseason after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, the largest deal in American sports history.

And former Philadelphia 76ers president and general manager, Sam Hinkie, has an idea for how Harper can spend some of that money—on a new house:

Look at Hinkie, always making deals. He may need a new catchphrase for the real estate game, though. "Trust the Principal?" 

As for the details on the house, the Bryn Mawr estate was put on the market in Feb. 2017 at $3.1 million. It includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms (two half-bathrooms), a library, multiple fireplaces, a covered patio, a wine cellar, a gourmet chef's kitchen and ample entertaining and yard space. 

That would leave Harper with about a 30-40 minute commute to the ballpark every day, barring traffic. That would give him plenty of time to listen to the famously kind, patient and mild-mannered sports radio hosts from Philadelphia, who surely won't be giving Harper a hard time once he goes through his first slump.

