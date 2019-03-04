EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 30 Premier League Fixtures

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the race to finish in the top four hots up at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils are in the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot but head to north London just a point better off than the Gunners.

Leaders Manchester City top the table by a point from Liverpool and host Watford on Saturday, while the Reds play a day later against Burnley at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are at Southampton, Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Week 30 Picks, Predictions:

Saturday, March 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Cardiff City 0-2 West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City 2-0 Fulham, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United 1-1 Everton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Manchester City 3-1 Watford, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

Chelsea 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Key Players

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku is in a rich vein of form in the Premier League with four goals in his last two games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Injuries in attack have seen caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn to the Belgium international, and he's been rewarded with some match-winning displays from the striker:

The 25-year-old remains careless on occasion and has been guilty of missing chances still, but he has also shown the resilience and ruthlessness required by all top strikers.

Lukaku also played a starring role for Manchester United the last time they visited Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January.

The Belgian was deployed in a wide role and produced two assists as Manchester United knocked the Gunners out with a 3-1 win:

Solskjaer could use Lukaku out wide again at the Emirates or in a central role, and he will provide a threat for a Manchester United side who have scored five goals in two games against the Gunners this season.

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette should be fresh for the visit of Manchester United as he'll miss Arsenal's UEFA Europa League clash against Rennes on Thursday due to suspension.

The forward is on a good run of form with five goals and two assists in his last nine Arsenal appearances:

He may feel he has a point to prove after missing two good chances in Saturday's 1-1 north London derby draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Unai Emery replaced him shortly after his second miss with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and has said he's quite willing not to play the duo together:

Sunday's game is an important fixture for both sides that could go a long way to deciding which team finishes in fourth place at the end of the season.

Manchester United are in France on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, and Lacazette may be able to take advantage of a defence tired by their midweek exertions.