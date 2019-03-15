2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants Start Rebuild with Pair of 1st-Round Picks

0 of 32

What a difference a week makes. The NFL as everyone previously knew it has been irrevocably changed.

So, take every previous mock draft and scrap them. None are applicable anymore. A fresh start is necessary after a tidal wave of player movement.

Free agency is meant to serve as a supplementary period to fortify rosters and allow teams to address areas of need before they're officially on the clock. Organizations attack weak spots so they're not beholden to them once the draft begins.

For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest free-agency splash of the week when they signed Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract. The team now has its franchise quarterback and won't be forced to position itself for the best available prospect at the game's most important spot.

Not everything can be addressed, though. Each team still has problem areas. Even so, every franchise has already made a move that could change its draft approach.